Construction gets underway on Passivhaus council housing in Midlothian

Work has started on-site to build 20 new affordable housing apartments in Midlothian. Situated on the High Street of Bonnyrigg’s popular town centre, Cruden Building is delivering the project on behalf of Midlothian Council. The new homes will support the Council’s wider ambition to reach net zero by 2030. Achieving status as the largest Passivhaus development programme in Scotland, Midlothian Council is committed to building 182 green homes across the local community.

Designed by award-winning architecture firm, AHR, eight of the new apartments will offer assisted living, with the remaining twelve apartments providing age-exclusive homes for those aged 55 and over.

Achieving Passivhaus certification, the homes will offer tenants bright and spacious living spaces paired with more affordable running costs. A series of measures are being incorporated to help reduce energy consumption levels, including the new homes being fitted with Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) units to provide a constant flow of fresh air, whilst also helping to retain energy that has already been used in heating the apartments.

The development will feature an attractive brick exterior to compliment its neighbouring buildings and keep with the original character of the surrounding community. With an array of local amenities available in Bonnyrigg town centre, Midlothian Council tenants will be able to embrace independent living with easy access to nearby shops, healthcare centres and transport links.

Work is due to complete in July 2024.

Richard Crowther, Commercial Director at Cruden Building Scotland, said: “The Cruden Group is committed to delivering more energy-efficient homes across Scotland, so we’re delighted to support Midlothian Council in reaching their wider net zero goals through building these new apartments.

“Passivhaus homes can allow up to 90% of energy savings in comparison to other types of builds, which will bring life-changing benefits to local tenants, particularly at a time where living costs are at an all-time high.”

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Stuart McKenzie, said: “We’re extremely proud to be delivering the most ambitious Passivhaus building programme in Scotland. The people who will call these flats home will enjoy living in a comfortable, warm, energy-efficient and affordable home. These flats help us towards our goal of achieving net zero status by 2030.”

