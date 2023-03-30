Cruden Homes to bring award-winning age exclusive homes to Edinburgh

Work has commenced on Cruden Homes’ latest ‘age exclusive’ residential development in Edinburgh. Located just a few miles from the city centre, 48 luxury new homes catering for homeowners aged 55 years and over are being constructed in the highly sought-after residential area of Barnton.

The Barnton Avenue West development will include a mix of accommodation styles, including executive 3 bed semi-detached houses and a range of contemporary 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments. High quality facilities will be included on-site, including a club lounge and guest suite, along with 100% private parking spaces and communal electrical vehicle charging points.

Cruden Homes recently received a NextGeneration Project In Design Gold award for this development, which is soon to be one of the most sustainable housing developments in the country. They are only the second house builder in the UK to receive this award.

All properties at Barnton Avenue West incorporate several high-performance and green energy measures, including a sustainable Ground Source Heat Pump solution. The first development of its type in Scotland, it generates significantly reduced carbon dioxide emissions, making it between 300% – 400% more efficient in terms of use of electricity.

Complementing its scenic, leafy surroundings adjacent to the renowned Royal Burgess Golfing Society, the development will provide extensive landscaped grounds when complete, including raised planters, growing spaces, a tool store, seating, walkways and a barbecue area. Dedicated cycle storage will also be available on site to support active lifestyles.

The development has an excellent selection of local amenities right on its doorstep, including local convenience stores, a post office and a pharmacy. Homeowners will also be ideally placed for easy access into the City Centre, the public transport network or Edinburgh International Airport.

These prestigious age-exclusive homes are due to launch for sale in summer 2023. The first phase of completion is expected in early 2024.

Fraser Lynes, Managing Director of Cruden Homes, said: “With demand for age exclusive developments growing exponentially, we’re excited to bring these high-quality new homes to Barnton. To receive the NextGeneration In Design Gold Award for this development has been a fantastic achievement and solidifies our team’s commitment to going above and beyond the industry’s standards for sustainability.

“This superb new development includes a number of additional hotel style amenities that support our vision to create a thriving, social community that does not compromise on exclusivity or style.”

