Whitecode Consulting provides MEPH designs for stunning new residential development in Greater London

Due to be completed in 2023, Park East is a £95 million residential development in Erith, delivered by Orbit Housing Association in partnership with the London Borough of Bexley. The project will offer 320 new homes built, of which 20% are for private sale, 24% Shared Ownership and 56% for rent in order to accommodate a mixed tenure community. As a London Borough, purchasers, if eligible, may take up to a 40% equity loan with the Help-to-Buy scheme for the private sale properties.

There are a number of one and two-bedroom apartments available, all decorated in a modern and stylish fashion. The development offers landscaped urban gardens and green spaces for its occupants to relax and unwind in. Moreover, easy access to local shops and amenities and excellent transport links to the city are also available, creating a connected community in the south-east corner of Greater London.

In terms of engineering services on Park East, the main contractor required an experienced engineering consultancy that could provide value for money. Whitecode Consulting has expertise in all areas of MEPH design and provides advice from initial concept and through the design stages to project completion, making this firm the obvious choice. Whitecode joined the project in July 2020 to provide Wates with MEPH services to RIBA Stage 5, as well as MEPH installation drawings and record drawings for the new-build apartments. The Whitecode team collaborated with planners, architects and other consultants to deliver high quality building services design whilst providing the client with technical expertise throughout the project.

Whitecode’s designs have ensured that the apartments on this project will offer the highest standard of comfort for Park East’s residents. This stylish mixed-use development has invigorated the local area, and the presence of Whitecode Consulting’s designs has ensured that occupants can live in comfort for years to come.

