Design, build, fit-out and refurbishment specialist Paramount bolsters Bristol team with new senior appointment

Design, build, fit-out and refurbishment specialist Paramount has strengthened its Bristol team with the appointment of Matt Prouse as Senior Project Manager.

Matt will play a key role in overseeing the delivery of refurbishment and fit-out sector projects across the Paramount portfolio, acting as the client’s point of contact throughout the process.

He has joined Paramount from Bath-based firm Interaction where he has spent the last nine years as a senior project manager.

Commenting on his new role, Matt said: “I’m really looking forward to working with Paramount and helping my extremely talented and dedicated new colleagues maintain the momentum the company is building here in the South West of England.

“These are exciting times for Paramount and I’m relishing the opportunity to play a key role in making sure we go from strength to strength by using my experience to ensure we continue to achieve exceptionally high standards of quality for our growing portfolio of clients.”

Matt’s appointment underlines Paramount’s growth in the South West of England property sector and comes just six months after the formal opening of its new Bristol city centre office.

Since then, the expanding Paramount team in Bristol has secured £12-million worth of new business with a strong pipeline for the next six months.

Paul Jones, Paramount Projects Director, added: “We are all extremely excited to have Matt on board in Bristol and his appointment is a real statement of intent that signals our bold ambitions for the future.

“Matt will bring infectious enthusiasm, in-depth expertise and a wealth of property industry experience to Paramount. We know he will prove to be a fantastic asset as we continue to expand our offering throughout the South of England marketplace.”

Paramount, which is headquartered in Cardiff with a regional office located at Welsh Back in Bristol, is already well known across South West England where it has created high-quality inspirational space for a number of leading companies.

These include former Wales and Real Madrid football star Gareth Bale’s Par 59 bar in Bristol, transformation of the landmark 360 Bristol office complex and acclaimed office revamps in Bath for American software company SmartBear and financial services consultancy Altus

