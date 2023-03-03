Former Arnold Clark garage to be transformed into new homes

Planning permission has been granted for a former Arnold Clark branch in Glasgow Southside to be transformed into 50 modern flats for social rent. Developer, AS Homes (Scotland), will deliver the homes on behalf of Southside Housing Association.

Located within the hustle and bustle of Glasgow’s popular Strathbungo location, the site will be re-developed to create affordable flats and associated outdoor amenity spaces. The new development has been deemed to play an important role in providing much needed housing in such a sustainable location.

Furthering its commitment to building energy-efficient homes and to provide lower energy costs for residents, AS Homes (Scotland) will be delivering the homes to Gold Hybrid sustainability status by installing air source heat pumps and PV panels. Lower energy lighting will also be incorporated into each home.

Designed by architect Keppie Design, the development will comprise a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats, including wheelchair accessible homes, set across four, five and six storey blocks. A selection of flats will also offer additional outdoor balcony space.

The development will boast engaging community spaces paved with attractive graphite footpaths and natural greenery such as planters, shrubs and trees. Residents will also be able to enjoy an interactive children’s play area, open seating areas and communal green space.

Work is due to start in April 2023 with an expected completion date of April 2025.

Andy Geddes, Technical Director at A S Homes (Scotland) Ltd, said: “Receiving the green light for our new development on Pollokshaws Road marks a major milestone in AS Homes’ ongoing dedication to helping bridge the gap for affordable housing within our communities.

This site shows great potential and its transformation will add a whole new lease of life to the surrounding area in Glasgow Southside. We look forward to bringing new, energy-efficient homes with high-quality communal facilities to our local residents.”

Donna Reilly, Director of Property Services at Southside Housing Association, said: “Southside Housing Association are delighted to be working in Partnership with AS Homes on this exciting project which will deliver a range of one, two and three bedroom homes for those in housing need.”

