Gilbert-Ash committed to bringing supply chain on net zero journey

Leading construction and fit-out company, Gilbert-Ash has underlined its commitment to its supply chain by organising a Meet the Buyer event where sub-contractors can learn how to build lasting partnerships with the award-winning company.

The event, which is open to both new and existing suppliers, will take place on Wednesday March 22 at the Royal College of Pathologists in Alie Street, London. The location is well-known to Gilbert-Ash as they constructed the multi-award winning new seven-storey headquarters in 2019.

Against a challenging backdrop for the construction industry, the Gilbert-Ash team, including Managing Director Ray Hutchinson OBE, will update on plans for 2023, including policy issues and provide insights into upcoming workload.

In the afternoon there will be an opportunity for Gilbert-Ash to introduce themselves to new supply chain partners and share valuable insights into the qualities they seek from suppliers.

The event will also provide an opportunity for the company to outline its strategy to reach net zero by 2040 as well as revealing what will be expected of supply chain partners to help meet this target.

Gilbert-Ash Managing Director Ray Hutchinson said: “The construction industry has been dealt a number of challenges over the last few years.

“We are working in a landscape where the project delivery time and cost given two years ago to the client must now contend with unforeseen fluctuations in price and longer lead in times brought on by Brexit.

“It is a challenging environment, but engagement and collaboration with suppliers throughout all stages of our projects has mitigated the impact of the market.

“The last two years has seen significant growth for Gilbert-Ash. We want to build on this momentum and bring supply chain in early on plans for the future so we can work as one every step of the way.

“The Meet the Buyer event will provide an opportunity to update new and existing partners on exciting plans for the future including our net zero strategy and how they will decarbonize their operations.

Gilbert-Ash has committed to engaging with 80% of its suppliers within the next 48 months on net zero, increasing to 100% by 2030. By 2040, the company aims for its supply chain to also be committed to implementing net zero strategies.

The award-winning company has already implemented a number of sustainable practices, including the introduction of its Green Fleet Policy in 2021 to reduce carbon emissions and established an Environmental Sustainability Team.

Looking ahead to 2023, Gilbert-Ash will align with the Science Based Targets initiative and introduce a Green Electric Policy at all of its sites and at its headquarters. Also in 2023, all Gilbert-Ash projects will have eco cabins installed while supplier and sub-contractor carbon footprints will be vetted.

Existing supply chain members can reserve a spot here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gilbert-ash-meet-the-buyer-event-tickets-547712000337

New supply chain members can reserve a spot here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meet-the-buyer-event-tickets-560431855767

