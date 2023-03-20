Urban Group starts on final phase of seven figure fit out for Oxford client

Urban Group (York) Ltd has begun Phase Three of seven figure contract to fit out the new UK headquarters of NSF International.

In 2022, Urban Group’s Interior Division took on a 15,000 sq. ft. office complex in the Hanborough Business Park, Long Hanborough, Oxford, before moving on to a second phase of circa 20,000 sq. ft in the autumn, with work completing last month.

The final phase is due to commence next month (April).

The two office schemes have enjoyed a full internal revamp including new office reconfigurations and partitioning, heating and ventilation systems, flooring and full decoration, with a high-quality finish throughout.

Urban Interiors’ Commercial Director, Jimmy Crowe, said: “We have successfully combined three offices across Hanborough Business Park into two, in order to accommodate NSF’s growing UK team and provide a contemporary and more efficient working environment.

“It is a challenging project which we are delivering in phases as this is a live site occupied by a busy team. We’re delighted with the progress so far and the interior specification is of a particularly high standard.”

Public health specialist, NSF helps protect manufacturers, regulators and consumers through its development of public health standards and certification programmes that cover the world’s food, water, consumer products and environment.

Roger Mann, Managing Director (Europe & Africa) at NSF, added: “Urban Interiors has turned this dated space office into a superb UK headquarters for NSF that has all the facilities and technologies we need for our growing team. It has been a pleasure to work with the Urban team on this project and the results speak for themselves. ”

Agents and Quantity Surveyors for the refurbishment were Smart Jones, with mechanical and electrical support offered by Martin Design Associates Ltd. The architects were NW Architects.

