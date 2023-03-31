BDC

ICOM urges contractors to familiarise with mix of hydrogen labels

The Industrial and Commercial Heating Equipment Association (ICOM) has launched a campaign to clarify the different levels of ‘hydrogen-readiness’ of boilers and other combustion products entering the market.

According to the trade body, three types of labels have been created which will signify different hydrogen products: hydrogen-blend; hydrogen-ready; and 100% hydrogen.

Currently only hydrogen-blend is available on the market, however, with the UK’s first Hydrogen Champion recently calling on Government for a grid blending decision in 2023[1], ICOM is urging contractors to familiarise themselves now.

ICOM Director, Steve McConnell explained: “Use of hydrogen as an alternative to natural gas is a vital step in ensuring we can decarbonise heat in the UK. As a result, there are a growing number of products entering the market which are able to use hydrogen, to a lesser or greater degree. These are labelled in different ways, so it’s important that specifiers and end users understand the different levels of hydrogen-preparedness.”

Hydrogen-blend products are able to run on natural gas with up to 20% hydrogen added. Hydrogen-ready products are also able to use up to 20% blends now and, crucially, can be converted quickly and cheaply to 100% hydrogen in the future. 100% Hydrogen products sold in the future will be able to run on a 100% hydrogen gas network without any need for conversion.

To explain in more detail, ICOM has launched a paper to establish the definition of hydrogen-ready non-domestic appliances that would be supplied with a 100% hydrogen gas concentration and includes boilers, water heaters, air & radiant heaters and burners.

The guide can be downloaded HERE

