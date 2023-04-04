Simple planning of complex building services

Energy efficiency requirements, guidelines for domestic hot water hygiene, and individual wishes of building owners are just some of the challenges that design consultants face in their daily business.

In order to support them effectively and sustainably, Taconova has developed a new service and technology portfolio for designing efficient heating and domestic hot water systems, just in time for ISH 2023. Starting with the basic assessment, through the selection of suitable technology to commissioning and maintenance: with the new Taconova “TN Comfort System” and the individual consulting services, practical tools and new intelligent system solutions in the field of centralised and decentralised heat interface units it offers, designers and housing associations receive the exact support they need in every project phase.

Plan – Tech – Care: Visitors to the Taconova stand at this year’s ISH were able to find out first-hand what this means from the international Taconova team of specification consultants. “We have upgraded this year, especially in the area of heat transfer and domestic hot water heat interface units, with products and services that innovatively continue the company’s system idea. This includes our ‘TN Comfort System’,” explains Patrick Freudenreich, Consultant and Project Business Team Leader at Taconova. “With the system and the ‘Plan – Tech – Care’ segments, we effectively and sustainably facilitate our customers’ daily work.”

Plan: Personal consultation even before the project begins

“Plan” stands for personal consultation before or at the beginning of a new project. This segment includes a whole range of services and advice. “When it comes to designing and planning efficient heating and domestic hot water supply, we, as specification consultants, are there for our customers right from the start. We are their personal contact and support them during the initial phase of design,” says Patrick Freudenreich. “Furthermore, we help them select the appropriate technology.” Practical online tools, such as the Taconova Configurator, offer designers additional assistance in this project phase, and all important product and system data sheets can also be accessed online. In addition, Taconova is working on a new, comprehensive training programme on all aspects of efficient heating and domestic hot water supply.

Tech: Technology for comfortable and efficient heating

The “Tech” segment of the “Comfort System” comprises Taconova’s proven and new system solutions from the system technology sector, which includes Taconova’s centralised and decentralised heat interface units, solar and storage loading stations. As ready-to-use and space-saving complete solutions, they have always simplified and accelerated design and installation. In everyday use, they guarantee reliable operation, reduce maintenance to a minimum and optimise energy costs. In particular, the latest devices and system solutions from Taconova can be easily and conveniently integrated into the building management system, which means they can be maintained and optimised remotely, providing designers, installers, and housing associations with particular convenience. “In this segment, too, we offer technical support and assistance in the selection of suitable products and systems as specification consultants,” adds Patrick Freudenreich.

Care: Reliable After-Sales-Service

After the tender means before the installation: even after the design has been completed and the appropriate technology has been selected, Taconova remains at the customer’s side to provide support if needed. “Our ‘Care’ segment is about providing excellent support,” explains Patrick Freudenreich. “Behind this is everything that concerns the after-sales area. In concrete terms, this means that we also help our customers personally during commissioning and maintenance if required and offer remote support via ModBus interfaces.”

At www.taconova.com/en/comfort-system, designers, architects and housing associations can discover the numerous advantages of the Taconova Comfort System and contact the specification team directly.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals