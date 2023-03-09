MODULHAUS™ Crowned Innovation of the Year

Following a year of unprecedented growth and success in 2022, leading innovators in offsite modular solutions – VOLUMETRIC™ are celebrating after being crowned ‘Innovation of the Year – Wellbeing’ winners, at the 2023 CIBSE Building Performance Awards.

The VOLUMETRIC™ team picked up the trophy for SOLOHAUS™ in the MODULHAUS™ range. Designed to help overcome the homelessness crisis, these single person modules offer a safe, independent and innovative interim housing solution which helps former rough sleepers find the stability they need before making the transition to a permanent home.

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) celebrate projects that offer actual, measured performance outcomes through their awards. Finalists were invited to attend the prestigious awards ceremony, held at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

Judges were impressed with the low-energy and cost-efficient modular homes and described MODULHAUS™ as a ‘stand out’ winner of the Innovation of the Year award.

The judges praised the initiative commenting: “VOLUMETRIC™ has made a significant contribution to wellbeing, due to the close partnership with Hill Group, to design and manufacture the bespoke single-person homes, with 200 being gifted to homeless charities and councils across the country.”

Trevor Richards, Director, VOLUMETRIC™ said: “To gain another award win is a fantastic way to start 2023. It is particularly rewarding that the judges not only commented on the sustainability and performance benefits of the range but also recognised the important role our modular homes have in combating housing shortages in areas of urgent need. The team are delighted and want to thank the judging panel for their positive comments.”

The MODULHAUS™ range includes single-occupancy SOLOHAUS™, DUOHAUS™ for double-occupancy, and the latest addition, FAMILYHAUS™ – designed to meet all interim housing needs.

All VOLUMETRIC™ homes use sustainable technologies to offer exceptional airtightness for minimal heat loss and to reduce carbon emissions. Modules are BOPAS Certified, LABC Assured and are fully fitted with high-performance, low-energy white goods and are designed to surpass the Future Homes Standard.

VOLUMETRIC™ has received significant industry recognition over the past twelve months, having won the Product Innovation Award for the DUOHAUS™ model at the 2022 Offsite Awards. The team also achieved a regional winner title for Best Purpose-built Accommodation at the LABC Building Excellence Awards and the wins culminated at the NCE Techfest Awards where VOLUMETRIC™ picked up the trophy in the Offsite and Modular category.

Trevor Richards added: “This has been a period of achievement and growth for VOLUMETRIC™. We have improved our product range and our manufacturing facility. The team has been working with several councils, local authorities, and charities to deliver modular housing across the UK, tackling the housing shortage head-on.”

For more information on SOLOHAUS™, DUOHAUS™ or FAMILYHAUS™ go to www.volumetric.co.uk

Call 01743 290020 or email info@volumetric.co.uk

