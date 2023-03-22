National Association of Shopfitters becomes the latest organisation to sign up to the Construction Industry Collective Voice

The Construction Industry Collective Voice (CICV) has welcomed another major organisation to its ranks, as the successful collective continues to offer a wealth of practical support and guidance to Scotland’s building sector.
The National Association of Shopfitters (NAS) becomes the first new full CICV member of 2023 and the 29th overall, adding its weight to the collective’s existing wealth of experience and influence.
Alan Wilson, CICV Chair and Managing Director of electrical trade association SELECT, said: “We are delighted to welcome the NAS, which is a trusted professional representative body with a membership spanning the length and breadth of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
“It is very gratifying that the CICV is still being sought out by organisations within the sector who want to play their part in creating a greener, fairer and more inclusive industry.
“The NAS’s decision to join follows our latest initiatives including an open source Best Practice Guide and well-attended webinar, in which our experts provided information and real-life examples of how to enhance the workings of the entire contractual chain.”
The NAS was established 104 years ago and, from humble beginnings, now represents a group of tried and tested contractors who work with and for each other.
James Filus, Director of the NAS, said: “We are pleased to become part of an organisation which shares our ethos of working collectively in the common interest and we hope to be able to make a significant contribution to the CICV’s activities.
“We are keen to bring our ideas to the table and to continue to foster the spirit of co-operation and collaboration which has proved to beneficial to the industry since the CICV was founded in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As well as its recent Best Practice Guide, the CICV is once again organising this year’s Green Home Festival, a five-day hybrid event as part of the official Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which will focus on topics of interest to both the industry and the general public.
The CICV, which changed its name from the Construction Industry Coronavirus (CICV) Forum last year, is now made up of 29 trade associations, professional services bodies and companies.
It has maintained a steady supply of information and practical advice to the sector as well as carrying out surveys, producing animations and posters, hosting webinars and maintaining close dialogue with Scottish Government ministers.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals