New retail park anchored by Lidl and B&M to open at Glasgow’s Barrhead

Extending c. 72,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space, the Park will provide a new out-of-town retail destination for the South West of Glasgow in Barrhead.

LSPIM has secured a range of leading national brands, including: LIDL, B&M, Starbucks, Burger King, Card Factory, Baynes, Indigo Sun, The Salvation Army and Osprey Charging Network. It will also welcome the UK’s first Popeye’s drive thru. One unit remains available extending totalling 1,430 sq ft.

LSPIM is advised by Savills, jointly with Orinsen.

Andy Richardson, development director at LSPIM, comments: “The interest in Barrhead Retail Park is a really positive demonstration that momentum exists in the retail sector, despite pressures from the pandemic and cost of living challenges. It will be great to see this project complete early this year, bringing a boost to the local economy and community.”

Mike Spens, retail director at Savills, adds: “Barrhead Retail Park has defied the current economic gloom and secured 98% pre-lets prior to its completion. The new park will offer a rich mix of retailers and food operators providing a strong offer for the local community. While shopping habits in the last 24 months have evolved in a direction few could have anticipated, footfall on retail parks has fared well and we anticipate this new Park will draw strong interest.”

