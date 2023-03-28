Orega expands in Midtown to create new flex space offices at Holborn Gate, 330 High Holborn EC1

Leading flexible workspace prepares to launch its 5th London flex space.

Orega, the flexible workspace provider, has completed a new Management Agreement with Thames Estates Limited to create a high spec flexible workspace at Holborn Gate, 330 High Holborn EC1 in the heart of Midtown. The new space will open in early Summer 2023.

The 33,500 sq. ft flexible workspace will be newly refurbished to provide around 550 workstations on the 1st and 5th floors of the building. In addition, there will be substantial collaboration and meeting spaces.

Holborn Gate is a highly prominent office and retail building comprising approximately 175,000 sq. ft and was recently acquired by Thames Estates Limited in November 2022.

The building is less than a minutes’ walk from Chancery Lane station, giving access to the Central Line, and is less than a ten-minute walk to Farringdon Station which gives access to the Circle, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines and is a key interchange on the Elizabeth Line.

It is close to many local amenities including restaurants, coffee bars, gyms and hotels within a short walk.

The area appeals to a wide tenant mix: it is home to many large corporate and legal and other professional firms including Sainsburys, Deloitte UK, Hogan Lovells, Mishcon de Reya and Irwin Mitchell. The Fleet Street Quarter bid is set to transform the area which will only enhance its desirability.

The new workspace is designed to be a modern, flexible base for the area’s professional and financial businesses, and will offer brand new:

Design-led space that focuses on hospitality.

A wide choice of different working zones space

Large meeting room suite

More space person than the industry norm

On-site shower and changing facilities.

Unlimited barista-quality coffee

Secure bike storage facilities

It is the fifth flexible workspace that Orega has launched in London and the fourth in the Midtown. The company now offers flex space from 23 locations across the UK and is the UK’s leading provider of flexible workspace under Management Agreements (as opposed to leases).

Ben Hutchen, Real Estate Director at Orega, commented: “We have seen great opportunities for flex space in both Midtown and the City of London, and we now have five flexible workspace centres in London as a whole. This acquisition certainly bolsters our Midtown presence.”

We believe we are successfully catering for the demand from businesses who are increasingly looking for a flexible way to occupy property but also require high quality “state of the art” space. We believe this trend will continue with the current economic uncertainty and reluctance of businesses to be tied into long leases.”

BH2 advised Thames Estates Limited.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals