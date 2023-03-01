Springfield Properties secures outline planning consent for sustainable new Lingerwood community

Springfield Properties has secured outline planning consent to create a sustainable new neighbourhood in Midlothian. The Lingerwood development, which was recommended for approval by planning officers, will see up to 1,000 new homes delivered within a thoughtfully integrated and well-connected community.

Detailed proposals will now be progressed for the first 200 homes. Designs will promote low and zero carbon technologies and use sustainable building techniques to minimise environmental impact. The energy efficient homes will include a variety of attractive house types and will be mixed tenure, delivering a range of quality housing options for first time buyers, young professionals, growing families and those setting into retirement.

The masterplans show how Lingerwood will embrace the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living and ensures local people can access services and amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

Reflecting the local landscape, Springfield’s designs include open, green spaces, woodland planting, meadows and grasslands. Encouraging a sense of community is also a key part of the vision for Lingerwood. Designs include a standalone ‘an clachan’ at the development’s heart, drawing inspiration from the area’s proud mining history to create a vibrant village centre. The proposals demonstrate how residents could come together through the provision of play spaces, allotments, landscaped gardens and seating areas.

Martin Egan, Chief Operating Officer for Springfield, commented: “This planning consent marks a major milestone for a significant development that will bring forward excellent quality, energy efficient homes for people in Midlothian.

“However, more than this, Lingerwood will see the creation of a thriving village that can sustain the needs of local people for years to come. It will be a best-in-class example of placemaking and we are confident that it will complement nearby established residential areas that already have distinct identities.

“We have spent a great deal of time consulting with Midlothian Council and local stakeholders and their feedback has been invaluable so far. We are keen to build on these relationships as we refine our plans and look ahead to the first phase of development.”

Springfield is an experienced housebuilder, having already taken forward village communities which prioritise green space, community facilities and supporting infrastructure. The team is currently developing Dykes of Gray in Dundee, Bertha Park in Perth, and Elgin South in Elgin. Planning is also secured for Durieshill in Stirling.

