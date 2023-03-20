Telford Homes reaches milestone in BTR and affordable housing scheme in east London

Telford Homes and Notting Hill Genesis have reached the latest milestone in the development of 267 new homes, more than half of which will be affordable housing, at the joint venture’s site in Royal Albert Wharf, east London.

Phase 2b of the Gallions Quarter scheme, located on Atlantis Avenue in Beckton, part of the Royal Docks regeneration area, has now reached its full structural height. Telford Homes and Notting Hill Genesis celebrated the topping out of the two new buildings, which reach 11 storeys at their highest point. 132 of the homes will be for market rent, with a further 135 affordable rent and shared ownership homes. 40% of the total are 3 bedroom family homes.

With completion expected in early 2024, residents will have access to communal landscaped podium gardens, secure parking, new public amenities provided across Royal Albert Wharf and benefit from a concierge for their security and convenience.

The ‘topping out’ was marked by a ceremony attended by Telford Homes, Notting Hill Genesis, the Greater London Authority (GLA), Hunters, and the sub-contracting team. It closely follows a visit by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in an endorsement of the scheme’s role in the multi-billion pound regeneration of the Royal Docks, which will transform the area into a new creative hub with thousands of new homes. With more than half of homes on the joint venture’s site classed as affordable, the scheme is also ahead of the Greater London Authority’s and London Borough of Newham’s 50% target.

Gallions 2b is the penultimate phase of the wider Royal Albert Wharf masterplan. The regeneration is the first to be delivered under the New London Plan, addressing London’s need for new homes. Community and placemaking are at the heart of Gallions 2b, with buildings that respond to and reinforce the character of the public space and green infrastructure. 81% of the homes are dual or triple aspect, designed to improve wellbeing. 614m2 of separate play space has been designed for under five years olds, youth and neighbours. Over the lifecycle of the development 450 construction jobs have been supported.

Greg Scott, Construction Director at Telford Homes, said: “This latest milestone as we work towards completion early next year, including recognition from the Mayor of London, is a very proud moment for the whole team as we develop new, much-needed homes for the capital’s communities. Working alongside our partners at Notting Hill Genesis, these homes have been designed to be high-quality places residents can live in, stay in and enjoy for years to come.”

Jake Brodetsky, Joint Ventures Director at Notting Hill Genesis, said: “Once complete, this latest phase of the Gallions Quarter scheme will deliver 267 new homes across two blocks, of which 51% will be affordable and 40% will be family homes. Developed to the highest standards, including in their environmental sustainability credentials, these new homes will be an example of how we can meet London’s housing needs, now and in the future. We remain immensely pleased to be a part of the Royal Docks regeneration and, in particular, to be working alongside Telford Homes on this exciting scheme.”

