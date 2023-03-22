Work starts on site at Pagabo housing development in Worksop

Construction works for a new housing development in Worksop, Nottinghamshire will soon be taking place.

Leading midlands-based contractor, G F Tomlinson, has been appointed to construct and design 90 houses on the vacant site off Radford Street, which has been procured through the Pagabo Framework for Major Construction Works.

The Manton Development will comprise of a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, built over two and three-storeys, as well as two-bedroom bungalows. The site will also include green and open spaces, cycle routes and places for play and social interaction.

All homes will benefit from energy efficient air source heat pumps, solar panels, highly insulated walls, floors, and roofs, and in addition – electrical vehicle charging points will be installed for residents, contributing to the reduction of fossil fuel usage.

Planning permission was originally granted in spring 2019 for the site, with future plans for the project to seek further permission for a scheme of one and two-bedroom apartments – taking the final development up to approximately 120 homes.

The first phase of the build will see the council deliver its very first low-carbon modular homes which form a key part of its vision to increase housing stock, contribute to net zero ambitions, and encourage growth and investment within the local economy.

Chris Flint, Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “It’s fantastic to be working with Bassetlaw District Council on this high-profile development and we look forward to starting on the low carbon modular housing scheme in Worksop, which will see 90 homes brought to the market town.

“The scheme forms a key part of the council’s vision to significantly transform the local economy, by encouraging growth and investment in the area, allowing more people to live and work in the region. We look forward to seeing the development take shape over the next few months.”

Councillor Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This project will deliver a modern, innovative and energy efficient housing scheme that improves neighbourhoods, supports local jobs, and continues our ambition to increase the amount of Council Housing in our District.

“This is the Council’s first modular home development, which will provide future residents with well insulated and energy efficient homes that are powered by low carbon energy, and work on this exciting first phase is expected to begin in June.

“I am looking forward to seeing how this project grows over the coming months and we are delighted to be working with G F Tomlinson who has a fantastic track record of delivering projects of this kind.”

