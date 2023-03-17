Toni Wikberg appointed as Business Development Director at Nuuka Solutions

Toni Wikberg, MBA has been appointed as Business Development Director at Nuuka Solutions.

In the selection, we valued Toni’s long experience in building technology, building automation and facility management services. Toni has previously worked in international management and business development roles at CBRE, Honeywell, Trend and ISS.

Toni will be responsible for the development of the partner channel in accordance with the company’s new strategy. The new strategy is based on providing energy savings to building owners with AI optimization applications, in cooperation with Nuuka’s new partner network. The company’s previous business development director Olli Parkkonen is taking on new challenges in a new position outside the company.

