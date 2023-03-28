Topping Out ceremony held at A2Dominion’s Hanwell Square 360-home development

A Topping Out ceremony has been held to mark a significant milestone at an exciting development that will bring more than 350 new homes to the London Borough of Ealing.

On Friday 17 February, representatives from local housing association A2Dominion and contractor and developer Higgins Group oversaw the structural frame completion of Phase 2 at Hanwell Square located on Boston Road.

Phase 2 comprises 169 modern apartments, of which, 110 will be available for Private Sale via A2Dominion’s FABRICA brand, 20 for Shared Ownership and 39 for Affordable Rent.

Completion is expected in Summer 2024.

Danny Lynch, Director of Special Projects at A2Dominion, said: “We’re delighted to reach this exciting stage of the build and once again demonstrate our commitment to bringing high-quality new homes to the area. Phase two will help with the demand for housing in the London Borough of Ealing and provide an opportunity for first-time buyers to get onto property ladder.”

Declan Higgins, Partnerships Director for Higgins comments, “The topping out of phase two marks a significant milestone in our joint venture with A2Dominion, which is delivering much needed new homes as well as high quality public realm for the whole community to enjoy. It’s also wonderful to see residents moving into the first phase of the development which has proved extremely popular.”

The Hanwell Square development in West London is centered around a stunning village square and landscaped courtyards, allowing apartments, shops and businesses to come together.

The development will provide 360 high-quality homes to the leafy London borough, with a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, to accommodate a range of lifestyles.

Phase 1 of the development completed in January 2023 , with the first residents moving in this month. The first phase comprises of 191 modern homes, with 124 for Private Sale, 34 Shared Ownership and 33 Affordable Rent.

The three-block site designed by Assael Architects and delivered by Fourpoint Architects, features contemporary soft brickwork, which contrasts against the dark frames of the windows, balconies and shop frontages.

The picturesque village square and landscaped courtyards is complemented by flexible space, ground floor retail shops, garden terraces, staffed concierge, a gym, roof tops gardens and play areas for children.

Hanwell Square is ideally located just a few minutes away from Hanwell train station which is now served by the new Elizabeth Line.

