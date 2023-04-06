Sovini Property Services begin milestone three-year partnership with Torus

April marks the beginning of the launch of the new repairs and maintenance contract for North West housing group, Torus, which will see trusted contractors Sovini Property Services help to manage and maintain its 40,000 homes.

Following the successful completion of a robust and transparent procurement exercise, Sovini Property Services were appointed as a key contractor. This latest milestone marks the beginning of a three-year partnership.

The framework, worth £1.2 billion, will see the award-winning specialist maintenance provider use their wealth of expertise on several workstreams, including responsive and void repairs, cyclical maintenance, estate services and facilities management.

The contract will enable Sovini Property Services to support Torus on their agile approach, responding quickly and appropriately to the needs of tenants and providing reassurance that all services delivered are of a high standard.

Sovini Property Services has experienced exceptional growth since its establishment in 2010, and now has a workforce of over 300 specialists.

In the last financial year alone, the North West maintenance provider have proved their commitment to their customers, with successful completion of over 44,000 repair works and over 13,000 emergency repairs.

Sovini Property Services are equipped for this momentous contract with Torus, with both company’s sharing an equal view on commitment to their customers, communities, and ensuring works are completed to the highest standard.

Mike Dale, Head of Property Services and Growth at Sovini Property Services, commented:

“Like ourselves, Torus is a customer orientated organisation, committed to investing in the communities they work in. We’re committed to delivering an outstanding service to Torus’ 40,000 homes, bringing a wealth of experience in repairs and maintenance service delivery.”

He added:

“We recognise the importance our collaborative partnership is set achieve in supporting our shared vision of enabling the development of economically vibrant communities”.

Discussing the launch, Margaret Goddard, Torus Group Assets Director, commented:

“We are thrilled to begin works with the added support of Sovini Property Services to enable us to provide a long-term, sustained service to our customers.”

“The three-year repairs and maintenance framework has been developed to fulfil the current and future expectations of the Group, its tenants, and the Regulator of Social Housing. As a framework it sets the principles for engagement and will be supported by an action plan to ensure delivery and continued progress.”

For more information about Sovini Property Services, visit www.sovinipropertyservices.co.uk For more information about Torus, visit www.torus.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals