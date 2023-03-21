VBC Awarded £10m Modular Contract for £22m, 500-Bed Hotel in Germany

Global modular building specialist, Volumetric Building Companies, which has recently announced its expansion in the UK, has secured a contract worth more than £10m for the offsite construction of a 500-bed hotel for the Tropical Islands resort near Berlin, one of the world’s largest waterparks.

Worldwide leisure park operator Parques Reunidos is investing £22m in the new hotel, which will expand the resort’s facilities by 500 beds and create its largest hotel on the Tropical Islands site.

VBC’s contract is for the modular manufacture, furniture production, offsite fitting out and installation of five storeys of guest room accommodation.

There will be a range of guest room types, including two- and four-bedroom family suites; double, accessible, and 36sqm deluxe rooms. These will be installed by VBC on to a concrete podium which accommodates the public areas and guest amenities. The new hotel will be clad in grey composite cladding and will be linked to the indoor water attractions.

In addition to the manufacture of 155 steel-framed hotel modules, VBC’s contract includes production of a full range of bespoke, contemporary furniture for the guest rooms at its factory in Poland – from beds and sofa beds to shelving, bathroom vanity units, and wood and glass partitions between the main bedrooms and bathrooms.

The guest room modules will arrive on site in Summer this year and will be installed in just two months. The hotel is due to open early 2024.

Commenting on the project, Wouter Dekkers, Corporate Development Director at Parques Reunidos, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with VBC on this scheme. Their longstanding, specialist experience in hotel construction will help us to create a really fantastic facility for Tropical Islands. The use of an offsite manufacturing solution for the guest rooms will significantly reduce disruption to our existing operations and guests during the build phase. The hotel’s modular construction will also have much less environmental impact – fewer vehicle movements through the park, less material waste, and the reduced carbon footprint of the steel structure.”

Wojciech Chyrek, European Commercial Director at Volumetric Building Companies, said, “We are thrilled to be awarded our first modular project in Germany. Our offsite solutions have been widely used in the UK and globally, and the advantages of our approach to hotel construction are clear. We work to stringent and consistent factory quality standards and can help hotel operators achieve earlier occupation and a faster return on investment with our reduced programme times compared to in-situ construction. We are looking forward to developing a long-term strategic partnership with Parques Reunidos.”

The attractions at the Tropical Islands Resort include an indoor rainforest which is home to 50,000 plants and 600 species, a beach and 1,200sqm swimming lagoon, spa and saunas spanning 10,000sqm, and the world’s longest double water slide. The park welcomes around 1.2m visitors each year, making it one of the most popular leisure destinations in Germany.

Parques Reunidos is one of the fastest growing leisure park operators in the world. It owns and operates over 50 leisure parks across Europe, North America, and Australia – including theme parks, aquaria, zoos, and water parks.

VBC has delivered modular projects in the UK, Europe and around the world for a host of global hotel brands, including for Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotels, Whitbread, and citizenM.

For further information, visit www.vbc.co/uk or email enquiries@vbc.co.



Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals