Anabas wins British safety Council International Safety Award

Leading corporate office FM specialist, Anabas, has won an International Safety Award from the British Safety Council in recognition of its commitment to keeping its employees and workplaces healthy and safe.

Now in its 65th year, the International Safety Awards recognises and celebrates organisations from around the world which have demonstrated their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and work-related ill health.

Spearheaded by Anabas Account Manager, Richard Bostelmann, the award was given to the Anabas facilities management team at global advertising and media giant, WPP’s iconic Sea Containers building in London.

Commenting on this achievement, Richard Bostelmann, Account Manager at Anabas said: “I am thrilled that we have been awarded a merit for the International Safety Award.

“The award is reflective of the fantastic work the Anabas team does at Sea Containers, which includes the diligence to processes and the maintenance of our safety culture.

“The award is also a direct result of the guidance and governance provided by Anabas, and I am immensely proud of the achievement.”

Anabas continuously seeks to improve its processes and maintain the highest standards of health and safety in the workplace through various training programmes, rigorous external auditing and implementing market-leading health and safety software, where data can be analysed and trends identified and improved upon.

Alistair Craig, managing director at Anabas, said: “The importance of health, safety and wellbeing in the workplace is championed in all that we do at Anabas.

“This external recognition is fantastic validation and shows our commitment to keeping our people and customers safe in the workplace.”

