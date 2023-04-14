Powerday has announced a target to reach net zero for its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2040.

The London based recycling and waste management company has been measuring its Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2020. It has set this net zero target, relative to a 2021 baseline, with interim goals of a 20% reduction in 2023, 35% by 2026 and 50% by 2030. The commitment has been registered with SME Climate Hub so as to count towards the UN Race to Net Zero.

Liam Kearney, Managing Director, Powerday says: “We fully recognise the climate emergency and the urgent need for climate action. We believe that achieving net zero as quickly as possible is essential for our business, and want to ensure that our target and roadmap are robust yet ambitious. We have been working with external consultants to support our sustainability team to ensure that we build the requisite skills in-house to credibly deliver against our commitments and accurately measure our achievements.”

Powerday has already undertaken significant carbon reduction measures including switching to a renewable electricity tariff for five of its six sites, ensuring the company is well on its way to meeting its first interim target for 2023. Over the next three years, the focus will be on Scope 1, and on developing a fleet and plant strategy to significantly reduce these emissions.

John Kelly, Transport General Manager, Powerday says: “We know that one of our biggest challenges is going to be decarbonising our fleet. We have long been exploring alternative technologies and have run a number of insightful trials this last year, including of electric skip and dustcart vehicles. We are focused on putting ourselves in the strongest position to be able to switch our fleet and reduce these emissions as soon as is viable.”

As well as continuing to take steps to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions, Powerday is starting to collate data on Scope 3 emissions this year with a view to making an equally robust net zero target for these as soon as the company can credibly do so.

Powerday set out its plans to establish this net zero target for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by the end of last year in its Sustainability Manifesto 2022. The annual report, published each spring, outlines the company’s targets for the year, and reports on progress for the previous year, under five sustainability pillars: employees, community, carbon management, clients, and procurement. Powerday plans to set out its net zero roadmap in the 2023 Manifesto due out in April.

