Baxi Combi Ranges Prove a Hit with Installers

Baxi’s latest 200 and 400 combi 2 boiler ranges are proving to be a popular choice with installers, thanks to the introduction of a series of new and improved features making installation as seamless as possible.

Lightweight and compact, the cupboard fit boilers include an upgraded and simpler wiring experience, brass hydraulics on the Baxi 400, increased LPG options across the range, stainless steel heat exchanger and both ranges have easy-to-replace components.

Providing installers with greater flexibility to meet the requirements of a variety of domestic properties – large and small – outputs range from 24kW for both natural gas and LPG in the Baxi 200 Combi 2, up to 30kW in the new, higher-output addition to the Baxi 400 Combi 2 range.

Manufactured with emissions reductions and efficiency goals in mind, both models are 80/20 hydrogen certified to run on a 20% hydrogen blend. Covered by two and five-year parts and labour warranties respectively, the Baxi 200 Combi 2 and Baxi 400 Combi 2 boilers also feature Certified Opentherm technology for connecting smart controls, such as Baxi’s uSense 2, to further optimise energy usage, reduce consumption in domestic properties and helping meet mandatory Boiler Plus compliance requirements.

Discussing the Baxi 400 Combi 2, Brett Tuffs of Plumbing and Heating in Pontefract, said: “I’m very impressed with the electronics; the PCB display holding fault codes and the two-button commissioning process. The PRV connection is easier too.”

Rueben Webster from River Tay Heating said: “I like the Baxi 400 Combi 2 and find it easy to install. I particularly like the push fit PRV which is simple to fit and saves me time.”

Nick Platt, Commercial & Marketing Director at Baxi, said: “The Baxi 200 & 400 models include some much-loved features that heating engineers will recognise and some that are brand new. Using high-quality, robust components from our group, BDR Thermea, the new boilers provide installers with two affordable heating solutions that don’t compromise on build quality or durability.”

BAXI 200

