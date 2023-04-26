Brand-new city centre park off is to a successful start in its opening week

Pounds Park, the new city centre park situated in Sheffield’s Heart of the City, has enjoyed a successful opening period since being launched on Monday 3 April.

Thousands of visitors have headed to the park to see the latest public space to open in the Outdoor City. Within the first week, there have been an estimated several hundred people flocking to the park to enjoy the early spring sunshine, with young children enjoying the slides and other facilities in the dedicated play area.

Pounds Park sits within the centre of the Heart of the City scheme surrounded by key developments including 38 Carver Street and soon-to-be-completed Kangaroo Works and Elshaw House, the city’s first net-zero carbon office building.

Adopting its name from John Charles Pound, the first Chief Fire Officer of the former fire station that previously occupied the site, the park signals another milestone reached in the £470 million Heart of the City scheme undertaken by Queensberry as Strategic Development Partner to Sheffield City Council and contractors Henry Boot Construction.

Andrew Davison, Project Director at Queensberry said: “It’s fantastic to see just how many people have made the journey to see Pounds Park this past week.

“We were confident that the park would be well received by the people of Sheffield, but seeing the number of people enjoying the space has been overwhelming. From children running around the play area to city centre workers enjoying their lunch in the sun, it’s great to see that we are making spaces that add real value to the local community.”

Pounds Park features a timber-framed play area by local company Timberplay.

Pounds Park is open from 08:00 – 20:00 and is currently accessible to the public from Rockingham Street and Carver Steet.

