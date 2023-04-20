British Gypsum Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment To Industry Standards

British Gypsum, a leading manufacturer of high-performance drylining solutions, has renewed its membership with the Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS) for another year.

The renewal reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to upholding the highest standards in the construction industry, as well as its contributions to several key projects with the FIS aimed at improving and standardising safety, quality and performance.

One of British Gypsum’s significant contributions has been to the creation of the new British Standard, BS 8000-8, which has replaced BS 8212 after years of development. This new standard covers an additional area of drylining and is set to raise the bar for the industry.

The company’s ongoing dedication to best practice has also been reflected through its contribution to the FIS Drylining Guides, which launched in March 2023. The guides serve as a reference point for regulations on safety, fire performance and standards and are designed to help those working in the industry to make more informed decisions.

David Robinson, Head of Technical Support at British Gypsum, said: ‘It is important that we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to upholding standards within the industry. Our ongoing FIS membership and contribution to the new British Standard are just some of the ways we are able to display our technical expertise, the values we advocate and our commitment to the sector. It is also a further example of how we reassure our customers and construction partners that they can trust our guidance to build a better future for people and the planet.’

Membership in the FIS is contingent on strict adherence to a code of conduct that requires careful vetting of applicants to improve quality and raise standards within the finishes and interior sector. British Gypsum’s technical proficiency has made it an important contributor to the FIS’s initiatives, as it seeks to benefit the construction industry in the long term.

To learn more about British Gypsum, please visit www.british-gypsum.com.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals