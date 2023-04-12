TradeKart app delivers materials to site in just two hours

A new app can deliver more than 40,000 decorating, plumbing, heating, electrical and general building products to tradespeople’s doors in just two hours, with the average delivery time in central London being 57 minutes.

The TradeKart app was launched in December 2021, with a mission to bring convenience and flexibility to tradespeople by making it easier to order from local builders’ merchants in their area. Just over one year on, TradeKart can now deliver to more than 900 postcodes throughout north and Central London, with more being added all the time.

The rapid delivery app for tradespeople was founded by Alistair McAuley, previously Managing Director at AkzoNobel. He started TradeKart to give tradespeople back their valuable time, while also offering local merchants a valuable last-mile delivery solution to attract new customers and delight existing ones.

Alistair explains: “Tradespeople lose an average of 3-4 hours each week from having to leave the site to collect materials. That’s a staggering two days every month and a huge financial and time cost. Working closely with a number of contractors, TradeKart has been able to help them reduce the cost of getting materials to site by 80%, saving them each more than £50,000 a year.

“We’re passionate about supporting the thriving building and trade communities right across the UK. That’s why we created TradeKart, to follow in the footsteps of other well-known delivery apps that offer convenience and flexibility. TradeKart is our opportunity to take the hassle out of collecting materials, giving tradespeople back that all-important gift of time.”

TradeKart is partnering with local merchants including MP Moran, London Decorators Merchants, Paint Centre, Topdec Decorating Supplies, Nicholls & Clarke and Paint Stop. Through the app, tradespeople get to see live stock availability with access to competitive trade prices across all major brands.

To use TradeKart, simply download the app for free and create an account, then the app will connect you with available local merchants in your area. You simply choose the products you need, then select a convenient delivery slot from within the next two hours if you need the items in a hurry, right through to the following week.

A flat £5 fee is charged for every delivery and, once payment is made, the order is sent straight to the merchant to prepare the items for dispatch. A TradeKart delivery driver will then bring the products directly to your door, with the app allowing you to follow the delivery’s progress in real time.

“I use TradeKart for all of my orders. It’s so quick and simple and it saves me so much time. It’s brilliant…my last order arrived in 25 minutes!”, says Nick Dean of InsideOut Decorating.

TradeKart is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, or to find out if TradeKart delivers in your area, visit www.tradekart.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals