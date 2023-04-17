Canvas Offices marks impressive growth after the appointment of new strategic hires

Forward-thinking flexible office space provider, Canvas Offices, has achieved an impressive 30% increase in growth over the last six months, following the appointment of two new strategic hires.

Committed to providing authentic and modern work environments in sought-after locations across the Capital, Canvas was originally established in 2018 and has since built an impressive portfolio of 13 buildings in desirable locations across London including Shoreditch, Mayfair, Clerkenwell, Farringdon and Old Street.

With exciting plans to more than triple the business and open 10 additional buildings within the next 18 months, the leading flexible office space provider has welcomed a new Finance Director and Head of Marketing to the business over the last six months, who have played a fundamental role in achieving its growth objectives.

With extensive experience in financial planning and analysis for household names including PwC and KFC, Jasmer Singh has joined Canvas as its new Finance Director. Having already played a fundamental role in forecasting, budgeting, and planning for the acquisition of additional buildings, Jasmer is also preparing for the firm’s first large equity investment round to be launched in summer 2023.

Having held multiple lead marketing positions within the property sector, Mathew Moore joined Canvas as its new Head of Marketing, where he is responsible for implementing an impactful client acquisition strategy, while ensuring Canvas is established as a leading office space provider across the Capital.

Discussing the new strategic hires, Yaron Rosenblum, co-founder and CEO of Canvas, said: “The next 12 months or so is an exciting but challenging time for Canvas, as we work hard to execute our strategy to more than triple growth and drive international expansion. In order to achieve these ambitious objectives, my co-founder, Oren, and I both agreed that we need true experts in the business within finance, marketing, and sales, and feel we have more than found this in Jasmer and Mathew.

Although we have only been working together for a short time, they have made an impressive impact and, more importantly, are united in our vision and values for the business.”

Headquartered in Shoreditch, Canvas boasts an average 98.4% occupancy rate across its entire portfolio, with growing waiting lists and strong occupier demand.

In late 2022, Canvas secured £2.5 million in debt investment to drive its growth strategy, with plans to announce its first equity investment round in mid 2023.

The flexible office space provider is in the final legal stages of a new building which will more than double its portfolio once completed.

For more information, visit: https://canvasoffices.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals