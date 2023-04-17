Mount Anvil appoints new CFO as it ramps up affordable housing delivery in London

London residential developer Mount Anvil has appointed Katie Rogers as Chief Financial Officer. The new hire is an integral part of the developer’s drive to Pursue Better, Differently as it delivers estate transformation schemes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations in central London.

Rogers brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, including 15 years in the sector spent building partnerships, securing debt funding, raising equity, and delivering quality homes. Most recently Rogers had an 11-year tenure as Chief Financial Officer of leading developer Telford Homes, with three years of that time spent also as their Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, she is currently a Non-Executive Director of Essex housing association CHP.

Mount Anvil has been focused on London for more than 30 years and has a current pipeline of over 4,000 homes primarily in estate transformation partnerships with local authorities and housing associations. Recently the developer broke ground in Islington at the Barnsbury Estate where 914 new homes will be delivered for current residents and those on the council waiting list, and handed over the first block of quality affordable homes at Friary Park in Ealing to the residents who so enthusiastically support the estate’s transformation.

Mount Anvil has been shaping London by creating quality, safe and sustainable places for over 30 years. Proven to deliver some of the city’s best residential developments, Mount Anvil has a proud record of working with London’s boroughs, housing associations and the GLA (including a one-of-its-kind £50m investment partnership) to create high-quality, tenure-blind homes for Londoners. As part of its mission to pursue better, differently Mount Anvil is nurturing unique wellbeing and sustainability partnerships with Peloton and Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Darragh Hurley, Mount Anvil’s Managing Director, said:

“Katie’s arrival is great news for the partners for whom we’re focused on delivering. This year we’re bucking the trend in London – we’re able to keep on building in six boroughs because we’ve secured planning and funding and are committed to doing what we said we’re going to do. Katie’s 15+ years of experience driving results in central London joint ventures is exactly what will help us keep delivering the quality places that London needs, whatever the economic weather.”

Katie Rogers, Mount Anvil’s Chief Financial Officer, said:

“Mount Anvil has a clear vision for growing its contribution to London and its impact in the communities that welcome them. They’ve got an unusual culture that drives results, and I’m excited to join a leadership team that I respect as amongst the best in the business as we partner with local authorities, housing associations (and our trusted banking providers) to deliver much-needed quality housing in London.”

