Doosan Bobcat Shows Material Handling Future at LogiMAT 2023

Doosan Bobcat is showcasing a range of new material handling equipment at the LogiMAT 2023 Exhibition from 25-27 April 2023 at the Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre in Germany, on Stand No B57 in Hall 9, hosted by Doosan Industrial Vehicle (DIV).

The LogiMAT stand is split into three areas:

The first is showcasing the transition to the Bobcat brand, with the first Bobcat branded forklifts at a show in Europe.

The second is dedicated to new and upcoming products from Doosan, namely the new ranges of high-capacity electric counterbalance forklift trucks recently launched by the company and the B18NT 3-wheel electric forklift prototype.

The third area demonstrates the full liner offer from Doosan, presenting not only counterbalanced forklifts, but also warehouse equipment products such as pallet trucks, stackers and reach trucks.

“As a company, we are evolving in bold ways to meet our customers’ toughest challenges by offering innovative solutions for a more sustainable future,” said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and Vice Chairman. “Alternative-energy products—such as hydrogen—give customers options, while also leading the way towards a more sustainable future and greener tomorrow.”

The presence of multiple machines displayed in Bobcat colours is in line with the recent announcement from Doosan Bobcat that the company’s Forklift and Portable Power product lines will transition to become part of the Bobcat product portfolio.

Highlights of the Doosan Bobcat stand:

Preview of 3-Wheel Electric Forklift with Lithium Battery



Doosan is presenting the prototype B18NT 3-wheel electric forklift delivered from the factory with a lithium battery only. The B18NT forklift will be an economy model, to compete with a growing demand in the market for lithium powered electric forklifts in this typical eco segment. The truck being shown at LogiMAT is a preview machine, looking for feedback from the market to see if adjustments need to be made to the final model.

New High Capacity Electric Counterbalance Forklifts

Also in the second area, Doosan is showing the new B100NS forklift, part of two new ranges of high capacity electric counterbalance forklift trucks recently launched by the company.

These new products from 6-10 tonne provide industrial users with a wide choice of zero-emission, low-noise level, environmentally friendly trucks capable of tackling heavy duty tasks.

The newly launched B80NS and B100NS heavy-lifting electric trucks with capacities of 8.0 and 10.0 tonne, respectively, offer improved capability, power and performance for businesses across a broad spectrum of industry – from manufacturing, engineering and foundries, to building supplies, transport and warehousing.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Forklift Concept

Another of the highlights of the LogiMAT stand is DIV’s newest B30X-7 Plus hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklift concept. Included in the area dedicated to the Bobcat branded products at LogiMAT, the B30X-7 Plus forklift will be developed under the Bobcat product portfolio as part of the transition of Doosan products into the Bobcat trade dress.

Hydrogen fuel cell forklifts offer longer operating times and faster refuelling, making them ideal for applications that require extended use and quick refuelling turnaround. For warehouses operating multiple shifts, the hydrogen fuel cell forklift is a viable option to reduce their carbon footprint while still meeting the operational needs to run longer hours with no charging required.

The other Bobcat branded forklifts in this area are the D30S-9 and B20X-7 Plus models.

Full Liner Offer from Doosan (Forklifts, Warehouse Trucks, Premium and Economy Products)

With the models being shown in this area, Doosan is demonstrating the company’s ability to offer a full line of models for the material handling market. Not only the counterbalanced forklifts the company is known for, but also warehouse equipment products such as pallet trucks, stackers and reach trucks. As another aspect of being a full liner, Doosan is also offering economy models in certain product categories, expanding the company’s portfolio in another direction as well.

Models showcased in this area:

BR25JW-9 (reach truck)

BSl13S-7C (compact pedestrian stacker)

BPR02S-7 (ride-on pallet truck)

BPL18S-7 (pedestrian pallet truck)

BSL12N-7 (pedestrian stacker from eco range)

About Doosan Industrial Vehicle

Doosan Industrial Vehicle is a company within the Doosan Group. Since the production of the first forklift in Korea in 1968, the Forklifts Division has been determined to meet customers’ needs for quality material handling supplies and services. All machines are designed to offer simple, powerful and high performance as well as operator comfort and environmental friendliness, that help customers to get the most from their investment.

Doosan Industrial Vehicle now supplies forklifts to over 90 countries and has become a preferred supplier to many of the world’s leading fleet users. Doosan is a major new force in materials handling.

For more information on Doosan Industrial Vehicle, visit https://doosaniv.com/eu/

