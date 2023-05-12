Yanmar CE EMEA paints the town ‘Premium Red’ at Plantworx 2023

An initial prototype of an all-new compact wheel loader will be one of many stars featured on Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA’s exhibition stand at Plantworx 2023.

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA (Yanmar) will be rolling out the red carpet for its disruptive and class-leading ‘Premium Red’ machines this June at Plantworx 2023. Get a closer glimpse at all Yanmar units on Stand B-FB10, ranging between its traditional mini excavator models and wheel loaders, to all-new and future-ready prototypes.

Conventional tail swing excavators

Yanmar’s presence at Plantworx 2023 wouldn’t be complete without its market-leading conventional tail swing excavators, including the urban and landscaping-ready SV26 (2,740kg operating weight / OW). It combines the largest cabin in its class with a 1,550mm width, delivering first-class performance and operator comfort in a surprisingly compact package. It will be joined by Yanmar’s ultra-tough and versatile SV15 VT (1,685kg OW), with a unique track frame layout that features three bottom rollers and an extendable undercarriage. It is fully adaptable to the task at hand and rental ready.

The SV60-6B (5,655 – 5,685 kg OW) is also making an appearance, which uses technology and innovation to offer the performance of a midi excavator, with the benefits of a compact excavator. Designed to work effectively even in tight spaces – thanks to its 1,970mm width – the SV60-6B also features numerous design touches for operator and comfort (e.g., rear-view camera, adjustable air-suspended seat, progressive ViPPS hydraulic system). All conventional tail swing units will be accompanying their little brother at the show: Yanmar’s smallest conventional tail swing excavator, the SV08-1C (1,035 kg OW). Weighing less than one tonne, this ultra-mini (yet mighty) machine has an undercarriage that retracts from 840 mm to 680 mm, making it ideal for indoor tasks such as renovation or demolition, where it can easily access narrow areas and drive through almost any doorway. The minimum front swing radius with boom swing is 985 mm, and the rear swing radius just 725 mm.

Zero tail swing excavators

The conventional tail swing units aren’t the only stars of the show – also present is a selection of Yanmar’s timeless zero tail swing excavators, including the ViO27-6 (2,770 kg OW). It’s highly advanced engine with an output of 15.8 kW at 2,500 rpm and excellent weight distribution offer standout-performance and stability. The ViO27-6 will be joined by the efficient and powerful ViO57-6B (5,505 kg OW), with its advanced 28.3kW TNV 4TNV86CT-PBV engine that meets all EU Stage V emission requirements, and electronic controls offering precision power as well as first-rate fuel economy.

Completing the zero tail swing excavator trio is the low-emission ViO82 (8,200 kg OW), with a four-cylinder engine that delivers a net power of 39.3 kW at 1,900 rpm, as well as maximum stability and exceptional lifting strength. The ViO82 features direct injection and a common rail system, along with a range of other eco-friendly features to ensure it meets all EU standards for emissions.

Tracked and wheeled units

Compact tracked carrier C30R-3TV will also be making a red-cladded appearance, which comes mounted on a frame that turns 90° left and 90° right to maximise loading, carrying and unloading performance for operators. With a total width of just 1,390mm, it performs in even the toughest conditions and the smallest sites, and its 360° spin-turn offers greater efficiency and productivity. Despite its compact dimensions, the C30R-3TVpacks an impressive payload of 2,500kg heaped.

Yanmar’s B95W wheeled excavator (9,100 – 9,500 kg OW) is also being showcased, with its precise hydraulic system that can transport and position heavy loads with precision. Ideal for moving materials, the B95W has applications that span road construction and horticulture, where the grab bucket is especially useful for loading trucks. It comes with various boom options, three steering modes; and with a road speed of up to 36 km/h, zooms from one job to another.

Wheel loader prototypes

Last but certainly not least, Yanmar will be giving visitors a sneak peek of its all-new compact V7HW wheel loader prototype – with its clever articulation/oscillation joint. Expected to be formally launched after September 2023, Yanmar’s initial V7HW prototype is based on a new platform that can support both diesel and electric power trains. It does not use rear exterior oscillation, but rather a features clever joint which lowers the height of the machine, meaning it can fit in standard containers and be transported on road more easily. Yanmar invites all attendees to visit Stand B-FB10 at Plantworx 2023, to experience its disruptive and future-ready construction equipment first hand. And with the latest thinking across the compact equipment landscape, there is plenty to look forward to.

