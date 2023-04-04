Dual hire at East Midlands engineering company

Nottingham-based civil and structural engineering firm Howard Ward Associates (HWA) has bolstered its team with the hire of two new engineers.



Claudia Henry joins as a structural engineer and Rob Morley as a principal engineer, increasing the company’s team to 16.



The new recruits come following a sustained period of growth in 2022, with growing workstreams from Midlands contractors under major construction frameworks, and a surge in housing and renewable energy projects.

HWA has secured a pipeline of work for 2023 with a Gross Development Value of over £400m in the East Midlands and nationally and is continuing to expand its team this year to facilitate its growing portfolio.

HWA director, Dan Bailey, said: “Our strategy over the last 12 months has been to diversify our client base and the sectors we operate in and our efforts in delivering that strategy have really started to come to fruition. HWA is experiencing a welcome time of significant growth and innovation which is great following a challenging time for the industry.

“We are working with incredible clients, old and new, on really impressive, innovative schemes and the growing demand for our services has led to us expanding the team at all levels.

“Rob and Claudia join us at an exciting time and their passion and expertise is a real asset to our team and will enable us to expand our offer and portfolio further.

“Likewise, we feel it is just as important to invest in the next generation of engineers and our year out student, Jakub, has gained valuable experience over his time with us which we are sure will benefit his studies.

“We’re a close-knit business with a supportive and progressive culture and myself and the rest of the team are really pleased to be welcoming new people to the company.”



Claudia, who studied Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Nottingham and is a graduate member of IStructE, has already become a valuable member of the team delivering building designs for the wider HWA team.

Rob has over 25 years of consultancy experience and has worked with some of the HWA team previously. He will add further expertise to the reporting and structural assessment side of the business, whilst carrying a substantial depth of knowledge of building and design projects.

The HWA team are currently working on significant student residential projects nationwide, multiple care projects across the North West, Midlands and East Anglia, and a number of public sector and housing projects across the Midlands.

The engineer is also a specialist in renewable energy, assisting providers in delivering projects which included 35,000 solar panels in 2022, and in 2023 that number will more than double. HWA specialises in structural and civil engineering, along with a range of complementary services including geotechnical, environmental, flood risk and highways consultancy. It also has particular expertise and experience in undertaking structural investigations.



