John F Hunt appoints Simon Wilkinson as new Business Development Director

In a move to further John F Hunt’s ambition to grow market share in London’s commercial sector, the firm has confirmed Simon Wilkinson will be joining their senior team from the beginning of April.

The appointment follows a string of recent acquisitions including the company’s strategic acquisition last month of RKD, a highly respected engineering consultancy that has an impressive track record in some of London’s most recent high-profile projects.

John Hall, Chairman of the Group, commented, “We are seeing a growing demand for specialist contractors, not only to advise and engage in the repurposing of existing buildings but to take on far more substantial and complex packages, ranging from demolition up to and including the entire concrete frame & core. We are growing a highly experienced team to meet that demand and Simon’s depth of knowledge fits perfectly with the Group’s ambitions”.

Simon Wilkinson started his career as a surveyor in the late 70’s for John Laing Construction on the final phase of the Barbican Arts Centre. A mid-career change saw him take on a more front-end role with engineering consultants Oscar Faber a few years before their acquisition by AECOM. Wates Construction then came knocking where he was tasked by the then COO, Dave Smith, to help shift the balance away from the company’s reliance on the public sector.

Wilkinson confirmed he will continue to support the Claritas Group in a reduced role to further develop their brand in construction management and traditional contracting.

