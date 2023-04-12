ECOPact Prime AS Named Product Innovation of the Year at edie Awards

Aggregate Industries is proud to announce that its market-leading carbon-saving concrete, ECOPact Prime AS, has been named Product Innovation of the Year at the 16th edie Awards, held Thursday 30th March at the iconic Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London hotel.

ECOPact Prime AS is the latest addition to Aggregate Industries’ low carbon concrete product range – a unique active setting, carbon-saving concrete with enhanced carbon reduction. Launched in 2022, it is the UK’s first concrete to offer high levels of carbon reduction without compromising on performance, offering over 50% carbon reduction compared with industry standard Portland cement CEMI solution.

Both Aggregate Industries and colleagues from Holcim were present to accept the award. Lee Sleight, Managing Director for Aggregate Industries Ready Mixed Concrete Division comments: “With concrete being the second most used resource after water, getting the concrete industry to net zero is vital in supporting global climate change commitments. To this end, we have invested heavily in a range of low-carbon solutions that assist in meeting the sustainability goals of the construction industry.

“The most recent of these solutions is ECOPact Prime AS, giving the industry a much lower carbon alternative to standard concrete. Seeing this latest innovation of ours recognised within the edie Awards’ coveted product innovation category validates the endeavours of all at Aggregate Industries who have been involved in its development. I would like to say a big thank you to the judges; the recognition means a great deal to our people and strengthens our firm desire to embed sustainability in the future of construction.”

The edie Awards are the world’s largest sustainable business awards scheme. They showcase excellence across the spectrum of green businesses, from the most ambitious net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge green innovations. The edie Awards judges said of ECOPact Prime AS: “This is what sustainability innovation is all about. The product shows great potential to reduce emissions in the cement industry, and the initial results are promising. If scaled up, this innovation could be a real gamechanger on the path to a net-zero construction sector.”

ECOPact Prime AS – as with other ECOPact products before it – is already helping to reduce the carbon footprint of projects in which it is used, delivering greater carbon reduction with the same setting time, plus active development of compressive strength to support carbon reduction objectives in the construction industry.

For more information on ECOPact Prime AS or to find out about the technical and dedicated support available to ensure the provided solution meets the necessary industry standards, requirements and schedule, visit www.aggregate.com/ecopact.

