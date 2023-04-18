Elecosoft achieves CPD accreditation on UK training courses

Elecosoft, the international building software specialist, has officially been awarded accreditation from the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Certification Service for its entire range of UK training courses.

Elecosoft has been providing training programmes to its customers in a variety of formats for over 35 years, some of which were already CPD accredited. Now the CPD accreditations have been extended to encompass all UK training courses. The CPD certification across the full course programme recognises Elecosoft’s commitment to providing high-quality training to the construction professionals working in the built environment industry.

In a recent report published by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), it was noted that it is critical to invest in new skills for workers to ensure they stay in the construction industry.

Shawn Ackermann, Elecosoft’s professional services director comments, “The team has worked extremely hard to ensure our courses are delivered to the highest of standards and we are very proud to have gained CPD Accreditation.”

The CPD certification assures Elecosoft’s customers that the training their colleagues undertake supports the obligations and policies of professional bodies and academic institutes.

Ackermann continues, “With the CPD accreditation, Elecosoft is now industry recognised to service its customers with the latest skills and knowledge needed to use our software in the ever-evolving built environment industry.

Each UK training course, including training on our ShireSystem Maintenance (CMMS) and Facilities Management (CAFM) software, reinforces knowledge and practical implications for customers of our extremely powerful tools.”

