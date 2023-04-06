GMI secures place on prestigious Pagabo Medium Works Framework

GMI Construction Group has secured a place on the £1billion Pagabo Medium Works Framework.

Securing a place on the framework, which runs until 2027, enables GMI to be considered for medium-sized public sector construction projects valued up to £10million. It is the second instalment to the original framework that was launched in 2019.

GMI is one of 94 contractors to be selected by Pagabo, which works closely with public sector organisations by providing EU compliant framework agreements.

With a strong track record of delivering projects for the public sector, GMI, which operates in the North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Midlands, has delivered a range of schemes for clients including the Department of Work and Pensions.

Lee Powell, Group CEO of GMI Construction, said: “We are very proud to be named on this framework, which is a testament to the high standards of construction, project engagement, and value for money we deliver at GMI. It will also contribute to our commitment to levelling up in the economy by supporting the public investment in new buildings in the regions we operate, generating and sustaining employment and the use of local supply chains.”

Jason Stapley, Chief Procurement Officer at The 55 Group, Pagabo’s parent organisation, said: “Our latest announcement sees the return of our popular Medium Works Framework – one of our most active construction offerings, which has seen more than 160 projects procured through it to date. This time, we’ve increased the total number of suppliers by 50 and are expecting to see the results from the old framework improved upon.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals