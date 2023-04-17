HKR Architects confirms its steady growth with move to new offices

Leading Architecture and Design Practice, HKR Architects, in response to client needs, has recently confirmed its move to a new London office and its intention to reopen their offices in Dublin.

The practice, which is in its 30th year has recently moved to new premises in Southwark, London, and has agreed terms on a new purpose designed building in Dublin 2, the Southside Quarter of the capital which will be completed in 2024.

Jerry Ryan, Managing Director of HKR Architects comments, “As we enter our 30th year of operation we are delighted to announce the expansion of our London Office and the re-opening of an office in Dublin, our core business locations. As with most companies during the pandemic, working practices changed with much more flexible working within our team, but with many high-profile projects in our core locations, it’s now time to resurrect the traditional workspace.”

HKR has recently worked as part of a team including Atkins to gain planning for a 100% affordable development for A2Dominion at Hounslow West, working with Transport for London’s commercial property company (TTL Properties). The 348 one, two three and four bedroom homes will be delivered across four buildings, providing a mixture of shared ownership and London Affordable Rent.

In addition to the affordable housing, the scheme will provide a new public realm with a retail store, a public square with a cafe and additional flexible community spaces. It will improve pedestrian connectivity through the site and create a new Green Link from Beavers field Park to the SINC.

Jonathan Sutherland, Development Manager Special Projects at A2Dominion said, “It has been a fantastic team effort with all parties including Atkins, HKR and TFL working in partnership to get planning for this important site, which will provide high quality affordable homes and wider public realm for the Local Community. We have a strong working relationship with the HKR team, who completely embed themselves in every project they work on, ensuring the design can be delivered on time and to budget. I would like to congratulate them on their 30th anniversary.”

Working for Niche Living, progenitor of co-living developments we have delivered a state-of-the-art facility at Eblana Avenue, Dun Laoghaire which will be the precursor of many more co-living projects. the development in South Dublin. Co-living is very appropriate for a young transient dynamic demographic and should be encouraged to form a part of the ultimate solution to the Country’s Housing need.

Niche Living offers fully serviced studios, with multiple shared facilities creating a carefully curated community. Services include a furnished private studio, concierge, superfast internet, all utilities and taxes, suite cleaning, exciting weekly events, movie theatre and gym membership.

James Cormican, Head of Development at Niche Living comments, “We worked with HKR from initial planning meetings through to delivery. By working together and utilising their great experience and understanding of quality design and the market we have delivered an extremely successful project. We look forward to working with the team on forthcoming projects.”

