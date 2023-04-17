RWO engineer £8m care home win

A North East firm of engineers has won a six-figure contract to support the construction of a new multi-million-pound care home and assisted living facility in North Yorkshire.

The move will see RWO provide onsite civil and structural engineering services around the £8m extra care development of 12 bungalows and 70 fully equipped apartments in Guisborough, which is being built for care home operator Housing 21 by Countryside Partnership North East.

Engineering services to facilitate the development of six pairs of semi-detached units, each featuring a private garden area and off street parking, will be part of a comprehensive package of support provided by the Newcastle-based engineers to bring forward the complex.

A mix of one and two bedroomed fully equipped and self-contained apartments to provide independent living are also being designed and engineered by RWO along with a café/bistro, hair salon, communal lounge and gardens among other communal facilities.

The work will also see RWO provide designs for both civil and structural engineering associated with the development.

With 30 people employed across its North East and Yorkshire offices and targeting revenues in excess of £2.5m in the next 12 months, the Countryside Partnership work comes as RWO continues to see strong growth and recruit skilled engineers to meet demand for its services.

RWO’s managing director Ross Oakley, who said two more new care home projects were in the pipeline, said: “Demand for care homes and assisted living accommodation is strong. So, it’s a real privilege to work with Countryside Partnerships and Housing 21 on this latest scheme and to deliver on their vision for the highest quality living spaces for residents.”

