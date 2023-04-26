Hydrogen production to take centre stage as industry leaders convene to explore infrastructure opportunities

As the UK Government targets 10GW of hydrogen production by 2023, industry leaders will convene at the Planning for Hydrogen Infrastructure 2023 event on 23 May, to explore strategies and planning for building successful hydrogen infrastructure projects – from concept to reality.

Theevent, hosted by international law firm Eversheds Sutherland in London, will provide an opportunity for the key players in hydrogen infrastructure to come together and share ideas in a growth area for the energy sector.

The rise in hydrogen production presents a dual opportunity to tackle the energy crisis and reduce emissions with a cleaner alternative. The event will explore how new hydrogen projects can be successfully delivered, and provide attendees with valuable insights on planning strategies, site selection, stakeholder engagement, and consultation practices.

It will also cover the latest policy developments supporting hydrogen production, infrastructure needed to meet the demand, and funding options available. The day will allow hydrogen and planning leaders to share ideas to address existing challenges and discuss ways to support future development.

A key topic under discussion at this year’s one-day event will be ScottishPower’s new business division that focuses on green hydrogen, and what the company’s first projects in this area will mean for communities.

There will be a range of panel discussions throughout the day. Helen Sanders, Head of Policy and Sustainability at SSE Thermal, James Walker, Senior Manager – Hydrogen Strategy at Ofgem and Jubilee Easo, International Head of Hydrogen at Eversheds Sutherland, will examine the current policy direction for hydrogen production, and what more Government can do to support the industry hit its 10GW by 2030 target.

While Chris Rowell, Clean Growth and Innovation Manager at Tees Valley Combined Authority and Chris Taylor, Head of Planning and Consents at Progressive Energy, will discuss planning and delivering hydrogen infrastructure, and how best to effectively engage with all stakeholders.

A range of other leading hydrogen infrastructure experts in the industry will also debate:

How hydrogen can support the transition to net zero by 2030.

What funding options are available to new hydrogen projects?

Planning routes for new hydrogen projects.

What storage is needed and how does planning differ?

Improving community outreach for hydrogen infrastructure.

The event will be chaired by Clare Jackson, CEO at Hydrogen UK. Ms Jackson leads the hydrogen industry association. In 2021, she launched Hydrogen UK, which brings together organisations delivering across the hydrogen value chain to work to make the UK one of the best places in the world to develop and deploy hydrogen solutions.

Ms Jackson said: “The Planning for Hydrogen Infrastructure event offers an excellent opportunity for key players in the hydrogen energy sector to come together, share ideas, and develop innovative solutions to address the most pressing challenges facing the industry both in 2023 and beyond.

“It’s a critical time for the sector as we look to develop policy and technological innovations that will prioritise energy security and provide the UK with a sustainable, decarbonised energy system, with renewables such as hydrogen at its core.

“There will be plenty of opportunities for attendees to network with significant stakeholders in the hydrogen energy sector, including those spearheading cutting-edge hydrogen projects and infrastructure.”

The event is being organised by Waterfront Conference Company. Waterfront delivers physical and virtual policy conferences for the planning, energy, rail, ports and maritime sectors.

