IMA’s Seven Steps to Fire Safety Online CPD Now Available

Insulation Manufacturers Association (IMA) has created an online CPD – Seven Steps to FireSafety – focusing on the context of fire in relation to the built environment and the priorities for fire safety.

Aimed at anyone interested in the design, construction and operation of buildings the CPD outlines the seven steps to fire safety that will protect people and buildings, and how each step is an integral part of the building design.

Certified by CPD UK and the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists (CIAT), the CPD – Seven Steps to Fire Safety – will enable viewers to reach an understanding of material science, product testing, product classifications and how this relates to regulations and standards. It will provide insight into the seven steps to fire safety and how each step is critical to the fire performance of a building.

“The way we build and the importance of fire safety cannot be understated,” commented Simon Storer, Chief Executive of the IMA. “Whilst fire safety is a fundamental expectation of the modern built environment, it is important that fire safety is not compromised in order to deliver other performance standards. This CPD presentation will help construction professionals gain a better understanding of the priorities for fire safety, the importance of taking a holistic approach and how each of the seven steps to fire safety plays a key part in ensuring buildings are designed and built to the required standards.”

To view the online CPD module, please click on the following link IMA CPD – Seven Steps to Fire Safety

For more information about IMA visit www.insulationmanufacturers.org.uk



