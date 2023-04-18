Marton Care Chooses Integra 61 For 73 Bedroom New Care Facility

Citrus Durham has secured a deal with leading care provider, Marton Care for a new 73 bedroom facility at the £400m mixed-use Integra 61 development at J61 of the A1(M).

Marton Care has secured planning consent from Durham City Council for the 73 bedroom residential care facility which will occupy a 1.4 acre site adjacent to the new homes being delivered at Integra 61 and within 100 metres of Bowburn village centre. The new facility will create some 70 jobs for the local area.

Marton Care is a leading operator of care homes in the North East and North West of England with over 14 care homes and its associated companies offering high quality care across Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire, and the Midlands.

The 205 acre Integra 61 mixed-use development, which has the potential to create over 3,000 jobs and add £2 billion to the regional economy over the next 10 years, has consent to deliver some 260 new homes, a new hotel, nursery, family pub/restaurant, vehicle dealerships and trade counter/retail units.

David Cullingford, Project Lead for Integra 61 and Citrus Durham, said; “Marton Care’s facility is a very welcome and important addition to Integra 61 and will further enhance the diversity of occupiers we have here. We have always aimed to create a thriving and sustainable community and through the provision of this facility, in addition to the new homes, businesses, roadside opportunities and other uses being delivered, we are well on our way to achieving this.”

Peter Lane for Marton Care, said: “This is an exciting development for us with our first brand new build for Marton; we look forward to seeing this home come to life during 2024 and becoming a champion of the local community. The facilities and services of the home will offer the residential care standards that people deserve when they need to be cared for by others. Working in partnership with Citrus has helped us on the journey to reach our goal and we thank them for that.”

