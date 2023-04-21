Pagabo opens bids for new £545m M&E framework

LEADING national framework provider Pagabo has opened bidding for its brand-new Mechanical & Electrical Solutions Framework, valued at £545 million.

A range of specialist M&E subcontractors will be appointed to the new framework, which will run for four years and has been designed as a solutions-based offering to complement Pagabo’s wider suite of frameworks.

The framework will be available nationally and be split into a number of UK regions. It will be open for all types of public sector organisations to procure through, including but not limited to, local authorities, blue light services, housing associations, healthcare, education, aviation, rail, nuclear, highways and infrastructure.

The framework will be split into three lots and be open to a full range of suppliers.

Lot 1 – Mechanical

Lot 2 – Electrical

Lot 3 – Mechanical and electrical

Each lot contains four value-banded sub lots, allowing organisations to tender for projects on varying scales.

£50,000 to £500,000

£500,000 to £1m

£1m to £3m

£3m and above

Jonathan Parker, head of construction at Pagabo, said: “Framework users will be able to appoint suppliers via direct award or further competition, making sure they are able to procure exactly what they need, how they need and when they need. As with all of our frameworks, there are a number of places reserved for SMEs, which when combined with the regional breakdown ensures fair access for organisations of any size, provides excellent choice for clients and makes sure that the maximum positive social value for communities can be achieved.

“Since we announced this framework, we’ve been really pleased with the interest from across the market. This was particularly prevalent during the engagement period, allowing us to shape the framework in the best way to meet the requirements of the market. We’re now pleased to be opening bids and look forward to seeing tenders submitted from suppliers across the market.”

Cumbria, Northumberland, and Tyne and Wear NHS (CNTW) will be the contracting authority for the new agreement, having also held the same role for Pagabo’s Major Works and Developer-Led frameworks.

Suppliers are able to submit their tenders via the procurement portal here until 16 May 2023, with notifications of success expected late June 2023.

For more information, please visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals