RE:GEN Group improving energy efficiency for more than 1,600 homes in the North East

North East-based regeneration specialist RE:GEN Group has delivered £9.5m worth of decarbonisation works to over 1,600 social rented homes.

Achieved in little over eight months, the team has delivered more than 4,100 energy improvement measures as part of the UK Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF).

Working with a range of partners including Gentoo Group, believe Housing and Karbon Homes, 1,619 homes have been upgraded to have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C.

Lee Francis, CEO of RE:GEN Group, said: “As a direct result of this work, more people are now living in warmer, more comfortable, energy efficient homes.

“In partnership with our clients and with the support of a fantastic supply chain, this first scheme of work has been delivered on time, within the original deadlines set out by the UK Government – a fantastic achievement for all involved.”

RE:GEN Group installed 4,179 efficiency improvements, from deep retrofit measures including external wall insulation, new windows and doors, PV panels, and whole house ventilation strategies, to more light touch measures of loft insulation and installing energy efficient lightbulbs

Following the recent announcement of SHDF wave 2, RE:GEN Group will deliver approximately £20m of decarbonisation works over the next 20 months to homes across the North East

Brian Bedford, head of sustainability at RE:GEN Group, said: “Here at RE:GEN, we are passionate about sustainability, whether that’s reducing the carbon footprint of our own operations, or sharing our knowledge and expertise with those we work with and the wider construction industry.

“The last eight months have been both a steep learning curve and huge success in equal measure. To have improved the efficiency of over 1,600 homes in such a short space of time is an incredible achievement which has only been achieved by the hard work of all involved with the projects.”

The SHDF was launched to help landlords with the costs of decarbonising their properties to achieve an EPC rating of C across all homes by 2030. The funding supported the installation of energy performance measures to tackle fuel poverty, reduce carbon emissions and deliver warm, energy efficient homes.

Marc Edwards, director of asset and sustainability at Gentoo Group said: “Gentoo appreciate the impact that the current cost of living crisis is having on our tenants. When energy bills are at an all-time high, it’s now more important than ever that we do everything we can to provide our tenants with safe, decent and energy efficient homes.

“Through the funding we received from wave 1 of the SHDF, we were able to improve the energy efficiency of more than 400 homes with our delivery partner RE:GEN Group.”

Ruth Dent, director of assets and compliance at believe housing, said: “Working with RE:GEN Group, we’ve successfully upgraded the energy efficiency of more than 1,200 homes.

“The measures installed are helping our customers to feel warm and comfortable at home, and to manage their energy costs.

“Importantly for believe housing, everyone working on the scheme was from the area, so the local economy has also benefitted, and we’re reducing the impact of our housing stock on the environment.

“This has been a brilliant scheme of works, which is making a real difference to our customers and the planet.

“We now look forward to working together to reach even more homes and customers with the next phase of decarbonisation works, part funded by SHDF wave 2.1.”

RE:GEN Group supported Karbon Homes with the delivery of a £2.5m retrofit project, which included improving the energy efficiency of homes in Ouston, County Durham. Works included the installation of external wall, cavity wall and loft insulation, to tackle the fabric performance of the property, and integration of PV panels into the roofs to help reduce fuel bills and support grid resilience.

Craig Lonsdale, asset and sustainability at Karbon Homes, said: “With the cost of energy rising fast, our work to improve the efficiency of our homes for our customers has never been more important. It’s been great to work with RE:GEN on this project, taking a fabric first approach to delivering energy efficient measures and insulation upgrades to homes in Ouston.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals