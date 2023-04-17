Peel L&P to submit updated Liverpool Waters masterplan

Peel L&P is set to revise its current Liverpool Waters plan, 10 years after being awarded outline planning consent by councillors.

The developer said “how we all live, work and socialised has changed” since Liverpool City Council granted consent in 2013.

The £5.5bn thirty-year development is due to finish in 2043.

Currently, the planning permission will see the redevelopment of almost 150 acres of former dockland space into 500,000 sq ft of food and beverage space, 570,000 sq ft of hotels, 3.3m sq ft of business space, 9,000 homes, and up to 4.4m sq ft of parking space.

Peel L&P has put forward a number of proposals it is planning to implement, including the creation of a new heritage space in the Clarence Dock neighbourhood, a more diverse mixture of homes, and a 2.3km riverside walk from Everton’s new stadium to Pier Head.

The developer is inviting stakeholders and members of the public to put forward their views. Two public consultations will take place on the 17th and 18th of April.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals