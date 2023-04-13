Seminar Programme and Stronger Emphasis on Culture Change at UK Construction Week London Announced

A plethora of world-class seminars, CPD sessions and presentations – as well as a newly-created Culture Change Hub – are all in store for visitors heading to UK Construction Week London (UKCW London), which returns to London’s ExCeL from 2nd to 4th May 2023.
Organisers of the UK’s largest event for the built environment have announced that the packed programme of seminars will focus on a myriad of important industry topics, complemented by 150 hours of dedicated CPD opportunities over the three-day show.
Themes up for debate and discussion across the show’s seven dedicated stages include: Net Zero; business and innovation; building safety and regulation; mental health and wellbeing; quality control; digitalisation in the industry; women in construction; developments in timber and concrete; supply chain and procurement; updates on major infrastructure projects such as HS2 and more!
The line-up of speakers for this year’s education programme feature industry leaders from Building People, BuildOffsite, Offsite Alliance, HS2 Ltd, BSI, Future Homes Hub, Federation of Master Builders, Waterman Group, CEMEX UK, The Building Safety Regulator, Women in Property, Miller Homes, Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) and the UK Government.
UKCW London 2023 has an even stronger emphasis on future development in the industry, with the continued theme of Celebrating Culture Change in Construction present in all elements of the show.
The organisers have also announced a dedicated Culture Change Hub that will deliver daily programmes by The National Federation of Builders, Building People and The Women in Construction Awards, on topics that focus on improving inclusivity within the built environment, wellbeing and mental health, and professional development.
Rebecca Lovelace, Founder at Building People said: “Building People’s involvement at UKCW each year is a huge part of our calendar. We’re taking over the Culture Hub to deliver ‘how to’ expertise in cultural inclusion, in building diverse teams and in embedding equity, diversity and inclusion actions into meaningful procurement. UKCW is a fantastic opportunity to meet the organisations in our network that have the reach into the under-represented groups our sector needs, and we absolutely look forward to bringing people, needs and opportunities – and driving change – together at UKCW.”
Michaela Wain, Managing Director at Design and Build UK, said: “Design and Build UK are so excited to be taking over the culture hub stage talking to industry experts about all topics around EDIB in construction. We do not focus on the people within our industry enough, we jump through hoops for all kinds of regulations but no one is regulating our people. It’s time we started talking about how we can improve the lives and careers of everyone in construction. How we can plug the skill gap, where we should look for new talent, how to up-skill and attract people with transferable skills and hear from the people who are working on site everyday. UKCW has given us a space to discuss not just the problems the industry has but the solutions which have been tried and tested and need to be rolled out. Anyone in construction should check out the panels we have on throughout the day, everyone will learn something.”
UKCW London is expecting around 25,000 attendees and is co-located with Concrete Expo, The Offsite Show as well as the UK’s premier event for the self-build sector, Grand Designs Live. It is the must-attend construction event with over 10,000 products on display from over 300 exciting exhibitors from as far afield as Australia, China, India, Norway, Turkey and the UAE. Visitors will be able to find sections dedicated to Digital Construction, Infrastructure, Offsite, Surfaces, Net Zero including Renewables, HVAC, Energy Management; Build Show including Roofing, Cladding and Insulation; Tools; Health & Safety; Fire Prevention; Future Lab; and a Careers Trail. Register for UKCW London for free at ukcw-london-2023.reg.buzz/cab-campaign-pr
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals