Two Seddon developments win prestigious construction award

NEW developments in Preston and Salford have been named among a shortlist of sites in England and Wales to win an award for high standards of construction and site management.

Miller Roadand Blandford Road are being built by Seddon and have both been awarded The Bricks Site Recognition Award by LABC Warranty, for their standards of workmanship and overall management of the site, including health and safety matters and general tidiness.

The Bricks Site Recognition Award winners are chosen every month and are then further shortlisted at the end of the year, where only the best of those sites will be rewarded with The Bricks annual award trophy, one of the construction industry’s most prestigious awards given to outstanding sites from England and Wales.

LABC Warranty is one of the largest providers of structural warranties in the UK. Working in partnership with Local Authority Building Control (LABC), its combined team of more than 3,700 surveyors work with house builders, contractors and housing associations.

Sites are scored by LABC Warranty risk management surveyors during their inspection visits, which take place regularly through construction.

Those sites that score consistently high for general co-operation with inspectors, health and safety, site tidiness, standard of site management and standard of workmanship are nominated for a Site Recognition Award.

Miller Road’s Extra Care side comprises 61 apartments. Offsite production methods have been maximised on this scheme, with the use of a PCC driven piling solution, PCC floor planks, a light gauge steel frame and timer trussed roof.

The site at Blandford Road, Salford has 45 units comprising 21 houses. These houses are two and three story, ranging from two to four bedrooms. Blandford Road also offers 24 one and two-bedroom apartments. The whole development is designed to Passivhaus standard with MVHR units (Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery), making the dwellings extremely energy efficient and sustainable.

Peter Jackson, Managing Director, from Seddon Housing Partnerships said: “We’re delighted to receive The Bricks Site Recognition Award from LABC Warranty. I’m especially pleased for our staff working on the site as this reward is a recognition of their hard work, professionalism and expertise.”

Stephen Galbraith, Development manager at Community Gateway, added: “We are thrilled that Seddon Construction has been recognised for this prestigious award. The Atrium is our new Extra Care Facility for over 55’s on Miller Road, Preston, which will include 61 one and two-bed apartments, plus a bistro, hairdressers, beauty salon, wellness room, activity room, communal lounge, and landscaped garden areas open to both residents and the community. Each apartment benefits from either outdoor garden space or a balcony. The site is currently forecast to complete in December 2023.”

Sarah Sheppard, Technical Director at LABC Warranty, said: “It takes skill, commitment and a dedication to quality of construction for a site to receive The Bricks Site Recognition Award. Nothing pleases my team and I more than to see developments meet and maintain such high standards.”

For more information about the awards, visit: www.labcwarranty.co.uk/awards

