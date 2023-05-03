£50m turnover expected by retrofit specialist under new board

SPECIALIST retrofit decarbonisation turnkey provider Sustainable Building Services (SBS) has made two new promotions to its board of directors as annual turnover is forecasted to increase to more than £50 million.

Steve Roberts and Ian Jones, both regional directors, have joined managing director Gary Lawson, divisional director Mike Easdon and chairman Derek Horrocks on the now-five-man board. These promotions are two of four senior appointments across the business, with Daniel Owens and Dwayne Jones both stepping into roles as regional operations managers.

The changes are integral to a wider restructuring, which sees the creation of five regional management teams to facilitate the healthy stream of work that the business has secured. Regional management will be a fluid concept, with the five regional directors and managers in position responsible for multiple projects across the country at any one time.

Holding almost 20 years of experience with the business between them, those recently promoted will be integral in the continued endorsement of excellence, meeting PAS 2035 principles, consistent delivery of high-quality resident engagement, innovation, high-quality whole house retrofit projects, and providing career opportunities within the retrofit sector.

Steve Roberts said: “Having progressed through the company, I can safely say that there is opportunity here for those that want to seize it. Not only can we learn a lot from recent success and growth, but we can also influence change too.

“At a board level, I look forward to contributing more to the business’ overarching strategy, while at a regional level I will continue to ensure that our pipeline of work is carried out to the highest standard and with the passion we all share for improving living conditions, reducing fuel poverty and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis through the decarbonisation of homes.”

“Our clients love working with us because of who we are and what we stand for, which makes us relatable. We’re all an important part of the business, from apprentice to director, and our recent growth is a reflection of this.”

Sustainable Building Services was recently crowned Retrofit Contractor of the Year by The Retrofit Academy, and is set to deliver multiple circa £15 million projects awarded funding through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) Wave 2.

Gary Lawson, managing director at Sustainable Building Services, said: “The recent changes and appointments are proof that you can work your way to the top at Sustainable Building Services and there is no limit to the rewards that success can bring.

“Moreover, there is not just one route for doing so. For example, Daniel Owens has risen from quantity surveyor to regional operations manager, which should inspire others who have similar ambitions to grow as individuals and be the deciders in their own destiny.”

To discover more about Sustainable Building Service’s mission to decarbonise the UK’s housing stock, visit its website at:

www.sustainablebuildinguk.com