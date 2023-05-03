Pagabo announces 93 suppliers on new Refit & Refurb framework

IN the latest of several framework announcements, leading procurement provider Pagabo has today (3 May) revealed the 93 suppliers appointed to its £1 billion refit and refurbishment framework, which goes live today.
This is the second iteration of the refit and refurbishment framework, including Overbury, Morris & Spottiswood and Lindum. Meanwhile, new suppliers include the likes of John Sisk & Son, Stepnell and Tilbury Douglas.
The framework’s total value has increased to £1 billion to meet the demand for Pagabo’s ever-growing national client base across all major business sectors. Suppliers have been appointed across regional sublots, which sit under the five main value-based lots:
- Lot 1 – £50k to £500k
- Lot 2 – £500k to £1m
- Lot 3 – £1m to £5m
- Lot 4 – £5m to £15m
- Lot 5 – £15m+
The large increase in total suppliers is a result of Pagabo’s dedication to providing fair access for organisations of any size, with 68% of the appointed parties being SMEs. This dedication is to provide ample choice for clients, and to ensure the generation of maximum positive social impact for communities in which schemes will be delivered.
Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo and its parent organisation The 55 Group, said: “With the focus on meeting net zero targets, many clients are becoming increasingly aware of the role refit and refurbishment will have on emissions across their assets and estates. It’s why it was so important to us to work with existing client organisations, specialists and the contracting authority to make sure this second-generation framework was absolutely fit for purpose.
“It’s been a huge effort from all involved to reach this point and launch the framework to market. Along with making sure everything we bring to market stays at the forefront of best practice and pushing the gold standard in procurement, we have been able to examine what works well and where we could make changes for greater benefit.
“The big increase in suppliers is down to a higher level of SME appointment than the original framework – something we’re dedicated to increasing all the time. We know that locality breeds the best social value possible, with SMEs and microbusinesses being absolutely central to this. We’re very much looking forward to seeing the first procurements come through the framework, and to see the difference all these suppliers will be able to make for clients and communities around the UK.”
The framework will run for four years, providing a compliant and collaborative route to market for public sector clients to appoint suppliers through both direct award and further competition processes. To fully embed social value into the heart of all procurement activity from the outset of projects, all appointed suppliers and clients will have access to a free version of Loop’s social value calculation tool for Pagabo procured works.
The contracting authority for the new framework is Red Kite Learning Trust (RKLT), which is continuing the role from the original framework.
The 93 companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:
- 7 Formation
- 8build
- AIS Contracts
- Alcema
- Amey Community
- Apex Contractors
- Aptus Construction
- Ash Contracting
- Ashe Construction
- Baxall Construction
- Bermar Building Co
- Borras Construction
- Bouygues (U.K.)
- Bray & Slaughter
- Britcon (UK)
- Building Services NOW
- BW Interiors
- Carmelcrest
- CBES
- CDS Services Group
- Classic Builders
- Conamar Building Services
- Conlon Construction
- Connolly & Fee
- D&G Builders & Joiners
- Domino Commercial Interiors
- E Manton
- Equans Regeneration
- Eric Wright Construction
- Esh Construction
- EW Beard
- Farrans Construction
- Flexi O’Hare & Co
- G F Tomlinson
- Gelder
- Greenmount Projects
- H&J Martin
- Helix CMS
- Henry Boot Construction
- Henry Brothers Construction
- Hobson & Porter
- Hollington & Sons
- Interclass Plc
- ISG Construction
- J Tomlinson
- Jamieson Contracting NW
- Jeakins Weir
- John Graham Construction
- John Sisk & Son
- Kier Construction
- Killowen Contracts
- Krol Corlett Construction
- Lindum Group
- Link Contracting Services
- Logan Construction
- M&J Group
- Manchester and Cheshire Construction Co.
- Maurice Flynn & Sons
- MC Designers Group
- McLaren Construction
- McLaughlin & Harvey
- Miller Freeman & Sons (Nottingham)
- Mitre Construction Company
- Morris & Spottiswood
- Mountjoy
- MPMH Construction
- Mulalley and Company
- Neilcott Construction
- Nevada Construction
- Novus Property Solutions
- Obedair
- Overbury Plc
- P Casey & Co
- R G Carter Cambridge
- R&M Williams
- Resolution Interiors
- Russells
- Saltash Enterprises
- Schofield and Sons
- Seddon Construction
- Speller Metcalfe
- Stepnell
- T&B Contractors
- The Castle Building Services Organisation
- Tilbury Douglas Construction
- Topcon Building
- Truline Construction and Interior Services
- VINCI Construction UK
- Vulcan Ellis
- Wagstaff Bros
- Whitehead Building Services
- William Birch & Sons
- Willmott Dixon Interiors
