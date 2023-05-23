Aggregate Industries has highways covered for Blackburn and Darwen

Aggregate Industries has secured a place as one of the contractors to provide surfacing works on highways across Blackburn and Darwen.



The leading construction materials supplier, which has its regional Northern Office at Hindley, Wigan, was successful in securing a place on Lot 1 Surfacing and Civils Works Framework for Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.



The contract is for an initial period covering April 2023 to April 2025 with an option for two further 12 month extensions.



The framework is for the delivery of surfacing schemes valued up to £1m per annum and is to provide footway and carriageway improvements and resurfacing.



A key part of the framework was sustainability, which included supporting the council’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2030. This allowed Aggregate Industries, when formulating the bid, to put forward the choice of key innovative low carbon surfacing solutions that are fundamental in assisting local authorities in meeting their future CO2 targets.



Victoria Smith, Regional Director for the North and Midlands in the Surfacing Solutions division, said: “It’s great news to have been appointed to the surfacing contract for Blackburn with Darwen and have the opportunity to deliver some real value to the framework utilising the latest in low carbon solutions.



“We have a strong track record in the region with local authorities and on major infrastructure projects and will be supporting our contracts from our asphalt and recycling facilities in Lancashire and North Manchester.”



Aggregate Industries will also support the council on wider social value aspects including providing volunteering support for local projects and working with the local supply chain where appropriate.

Carmel Foster-Devine, Head of Highways at Blackburn with Darwen Council, added:

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with Aggregate Industries to improve the road network across Blackburn with Darwen. Our local communities will also benefit from the social action and volunteering support the company invests in neighbourhoods in which it works.

“In addition, working with contractors who align with the objectives we’ve set ourselves within our Climate Change Action Plan is paramount and Aggregate Industries have shown that they can support us in addressing sustainability and resource efficiency in their project delivery.”

For more information about our Surfacing Solutions compatibility visit https://www.aggregate.com/products-and-services/contracting-services

