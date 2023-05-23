Peikko chosen as a supplier for the new Jorvi Hospital extension in Finland

Peikko has been selected as a supplier for Jorvi Hospital’s new extension in Espoo, Finland. The order includes 5.4 km of DELTABEAM® Green composite beams and nearly 80 PETRA® Green hollow-core slab hangers. Peikko’s deliveries to the site will begin in August 2023 and continue until September 2024. Hospital operations in the new premises are expected to begin in 2026.

SRV is the main contractor on the 259 M€ project owned by HUS Helsinki University Hospital. Three architects collaborated on the five-story building: Lukkaroinen Architects Oy, UKI Architects, and Tähti-Set Architects Oy. The structural design is prepared by A-Insinöörit.

Low carbon has been taken into account in this project in many ways. The on-site solar power system will enable carbon neutral energy production and all the equipment in the buildings have been selected with energy efficiency in mind. Flexible and versatile spaces allow for adjustments throughout the building’s lifecycle, which is supported by the lower carbon footprint of the DELTABEAM® Green beams.“Out of the Peikko’s six hospital construction sites currently underway in Europe, Jorvi represents Peikko’s largest project within this sector. It’s great to supply the DELTABEAM® Green composite beam system for such a significant project. Our composite structure provided an effective solution, with a carbon footprint that is half that of conventional beams “, comments Topi Paananen, CEO of Peikko Group Oy.

