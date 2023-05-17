as Bansco progresses £45 million industrial development in Greater Manchester a further deal is agreed

Bansco is onsite delivering Broadheath Networkcentre in Altrincham where a second pre let deal has just been agreed to freight forwarding specialist, XPand Logistics.

Bansco is delivering the development on behalf of Network Space, with work at the 11.5 acre former Cartwright headquarters due to complete this autumn.

XPand Logistics is taking a 28,700 sq ft unit at the Atlantic Street site, where some 206,000 sq ft of high quality workspace is being delivered across 25 units.

The letting swiftly follows a recent deal to Maersk for a 41,500 sq ft unit which means more than 35% of the site is now let in advance of practical completion.

The regeneration of this brownfield site will see a mix of high-quality refurbished space, alongside new builds, creating a modern, multi-let industrial destination. With remaining units available from 2,100 sq ft to 21,500 sq ft, the development has the capacity to create upwards of 400 new jobs and provide much needed speculative workspace in the region.

An environmentally friendly scheme, targeting EPC A ratings and BREEAM Very Good, there has also been a significant reduction in embodied carbon through the construction process as the steel and concrete structures on the site are being reused and recycled. In operation initiatives include renewable energy provision through solar panels and electric vehicle charging points across the entire scheme.

Simon Eaton, Senior Development Manager at Network Space, said: “It’s fantastic to have already let over a third of the scheme to such exceptional occupiers so far in advance of completion. This is testament to the quality of the scheme, its sustainability credentials and its prime south Manchester location.

“We continue to receive a very high level of enquiries from a broad range of potential tenants across multiple sectors and are now well on our way to delivering a best-in-class scheme offering high quality employment space, job opportunities, inward investment and economic growth.”

David Osborn, Managing Director at XPand Logistics Limited said: “XPand are delighted to be significantly expanding our operations in the Manchester region with this brand new purpose built facility. We are growing at a rapid pace and continuing to evolve to meet the needs of our customers, which this exciting new development will allow us to do.”

The scheme is being supported with a £23.25 million loan from Trafford Council and with over 95% of the project budget being invested in a supply chain within 45 miles of the site, a significant number of local training and employment opportunities have been created.

Jonathan Williams at Savills and Will Kenyon at B8 have been appointed as letting agents for Broadheath Networkcentre by Network Space. The wider professional team includes Walker Sime, project management and quantity surveying and AEW architects.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals